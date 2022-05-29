ANDERSON — After a few days of rain, Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s track surface was ready to go Saturday as the evening’s 14-race card was highlighted by the first track-record performance of the season in the featured event.
Whata Swan, with driver Trace Tetrick in the sulky, became Hoosier Park’s newest track-record holder with an impressive 1:50.3 performance in the $22,000 Open Trot.
Using an impressive :27 closing kick, Whata Swan kept all challengers at bay and trotted strong to the wire to get the win by nearly three lengths. The 1:50.3 clocking marks the fastest trotting mile ever over Hoosier Park’s oval. The mark was previously held by Lindy The Great with a 1:51.1 mile set in the 2019 edition of the Caesars Trotting Classic.
Leaving from Post 5 in an abbreviated field of six, Whata Swan was sent away from the gate firing to reach the front through the opening quarter in :27.2. I Know My Chip and Brandon Bates were content with a pocket trip while Timon As and Peter Wrenn were next in line. Whata Swan clicked off fractions of :55.2 and 1:23.3 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field.
As the field turned for home, Rick Plano had the post-time favorite, Flagman, ready to strike from first-over. Flagman turned in a strong bid, but Whata Swan would not be denied. Tetrick asked Whata Swan for more, and he found another gear to get the win.
Flagman was forced to settle for second-place honors while It’s A Herbie and Verlin Yoder rallied well for third. As the second betting choice, Whata Swan returned $4.80 for the win at the betting windows.
Whata Swan is trained by Luis Quevedo and owned by John Barnard. The veteran trotter has now amassed $529,193 in lifetime purse earnings while he recorded his 34th lifetime victory from 105 trips behind the gate. For the season, the son of Swan For All and Tanya’s Legacy has won four of seven starts while banking $57,640 in purse earnings.
Whata Swan was bred by Leonard J. Miller.
Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park with a special holiday card of live racing on Monday. With a post time of 6:15 p.m., the evening’s 13-race card will be highlighted by the kickoff of the 2022 Indiana Sires Stakes season for the 3-year-old competitors. Ten of the 13 races on the evening’s card are divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes.
The Memorial Day card of live racing will pay special tribute to America’s armed forces with a variety of activities honoring and highlighting active military members and veterans. Veterans will receive a 15% dining discount at all Hoosier Park dining outlets and receive special recognition in the winner’s circle.