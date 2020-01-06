It is a trend that has been reported nationwide, literally from coast to coast. New Jersey, Illinois and Washington have cited concerns about dwindling attendance at high school sporting events.
Without actual attendance figures, it seems to be an issue in the area as well.
According to story by Derek Thompson that was published in August by The Atlantic, participation in high school athletics dropped in 2018-19 for the first time in three decades.
As Thompson correctly pointed out, the biggest reason for this decline is the falling numbers in football participation, mainly due to the growing concern for injuries.
But that has been happening for most of the last decade, with some high school athletic associations adopting 6-on-6 football or some other variation. Several schools in Indiana have shuttered their football programs and, locally, Anderson Prep had to cancel the second half of its 2019 season due to injuries and not enough players.
Where are the basketball fans in Indiana, where we famously “grow basketball?”
Thirteen of the 14 highest capacity gyms currently in use in the United States are in the Hoosier State. This, of course, does not include the Wigwam in Anderson, which has been sitting vacant for years.
But, based on photos I’ve seen from around the state, it seems that the only way to fill these gyms is to schedule Luke Brown and Blackford.
There were many empty seats at every game I’ve covered over the last couple weeks, but given that it was Christmas break in the schools, that’s understandable.
But, that’s something I’ve seen quite a bit of this season, and it’s very disappointing. Despite some of the nonsense that gets shouted by a few fans, full and loud bleachers makes for a more exciting and enjoyable game experience.
And don’t think for one second the kids on the court don’t notice. If you doubt me, ask a girls basketball player how she feels seeing empty bleachers for every game.
I was particularly disappointed to see so many empty seats at Anderson’s Thursday home game against Carmel.
Yes, I know it was the day after a holiday, and I know the Indians hadn’t won a game heading into Monday’s Madison County tournament opener. Not that winning should be the most important part of high school athletics, I’m not sure if we remember that part.
The bleachers were half-full, maybe, on the Anderson side. And most of those empty seats could have been filled by those who want the Wigwam re-opened and used or who feel Anderson should be the only team we cover during basketball season.
And those who could have occupied those empty seats will be the ones pounding their chest in a year or two when these talented young players for Anderson come into their own and the wins become far more frequent.
“Yep, I was there and saw (insert current freshman’s name here)’s potential and knew he’d be a good one!”
You don’t deserve the Wigwam if you can’t even show up at the Tipi.
This is the week of the Madison County boys and girls basketball tournaments, which both promise some interesting and competitive matchups, and I hope to see some full gyms.
