The new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., but many of the NFL’s biggest free agent names already have agreed to new deals.
So far the effects of a depressed salary cap that has left nearly half the league in some form of financial purgatory have not been felt. But the elite free agents always were expected to get paid.
As the next wave begins, it will be interested to see how the market settles. This is where Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard does his best work.
In his first four offseasons, defensive linemen Denico Autry and Justin Houston, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and tight end Eric Ebron are among the productive starters he’s found after the initial wave has subsided.
Here’s a look at where the market stood Wednesday afternoon and some top targets still available at positions of need for Indianapolis:
WIDE RECEIVER
The wide receiver market has been a little slow to develop. That could at least partially be attributed to what’s expected to be another deep draft class, with quality players potentially available into the third day.
Corey Davis signed the biggest deal so far, getting a reported $37.5 million on a three-year deal to jump from the Tennessee Titans to the New York Jets. The only other player in double figures on annual salary was former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Nelson Agholor, who got a reported two-year, $22 million deal as part of the New England Patriots’ sudden spending spree.
Former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay entered as the top target on the market and remains available. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster also remains unsigned.
The Colts have an in-house option in T.Y. Hilton, who appears less than thrilled with his early market. He liked a tweet from Indianapolis safety George Odum, who said he was “disrespected and disappointed” after receiving the low tender offer from the team as a restricted free agent.
Buffalo Bills free agent John Brown expressed interest in joining the Colts during a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, and other targets who fit Ballard’s modus operandi include versatile Curtis Samuel (Carolina Panthers), Breshad Perriman (Jets) and Willie Snead (Baltimore Ravens and Ball State).
TIGHT END
The Patriots dominated the tight end market (and the overall market), agreeing with former Titans star Jonnu Smith on a reported four-year, $50 million deal Monday and stealing Hunter Henry from the Los Angeles Chargers with a reported three-year, $37.5 million deal Tuesday.
No other tight end has signed a deal averaging double figures annually.
With the consensus top two targets off the board to the same team, former Los Angeles Rams star Gerald Everett likely is the best remaining option. The 26-year-old set career highs last year with 41 catches and 417 yards and has been on a steady upward trend over his four pro seasons.
There also are several veterans looking for jobs including Jared Cook (New Orleans Saints), Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) and Tyler Eifert (Jacksonville Jaguars).
LEFT TACKLE
No one had yet dipped into a shallow left tackle pool.
Eight-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers) is by far the head of the class, and other viable options include Russell Okung (Panthers), Riley Reiff (Vikings) and Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers). One possible reason for the slow start to the market? All four of the above players will be 33 years old next season.
EDGE
To no one’s surprise, pass rushers got paid.
Former Steelers star Bud Dupree got the richest deal so far – a five-year, $82.5 million contract from the Titans, who also agreed to terms with Autry for a reported three years and $21.5 million.
Shaquil Barrett got a reported $68 million over four years to return to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Leonard Floyd (Rams, four years, $64 million), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals, four years, $60 million), Matt Judon (Patriots, four years, $56 million), Carl Lawson (Jets, three years, $45 million) and Romeo Okwara (Detroit Lions, three years, $39 million) all agreed to deals with double-figure annual averages.
Even after losing Autry, the Colts have in-house options in Houston and Al-Quadin Muhammad. If they hope to fill the need from the outside, however, they might need to get creative.
Haason Reddick had a breakout year last season with the Arizona Cardinals, moving from inside linebacker to the edge and more than tripling his previous career high with 12.5 sacks. Veterans looking for fresh starts include Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks), Jadeveon Clowney (Titans) and Muncie native Ryan Kerrigan (Washington Football Team and Purdue).
CORNERBACK
The Jaguars set the market with a reported three-year, $40 million deal for former Seahawks standout Shaquill Griffin, and Ronald Darby (Denver Broncos, three years, $30 million) was the only other player to get a double-figure annual average.
The market is flooded with aging veterans including the Rhodes (30) and three-time All-Pros Patrick Peterson (30) and Richard Sherman (32).
