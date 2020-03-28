FRANKTON -- The Lapel and Frankton High School football teams are joining forces with the White River Watchers on a clean-up initiative to help remove trash from the White River. Although this is a community-oriented initiative, it does not come without its fair share of red tape.
The White River Watchers is a nonprofit organization with a goal to help communities in Madison County by protecting the river’s ecosystem.
In order to remove trash from the river, it must receive permission from landowners along the waterway to be on their property, due to Indiana law. This year, the organization plans to clean up Pipe Creek in Frankton, an area riddled with garbage.
“Each year, we have to contact landowners to remove the debris,” said project lead Alan Kilburn. “On Pipe Creek, we will need permission from all the landowners to clean up their property. There are 65 landowners between Frankton and the White River on Pipe Creek.”
Kilburn has served as a board member for the White River Watchers of Madison County since 1999 and currently serves as the organization's vice president. He said all landowners along Pipe Creek have been sent a letter asking for permission to clean up their property.
For years, the White River Watchers have teamed up with local high school football teams to increase their manpower. This year, Lapel and Frankton will assist in cleaning up their local river.
“Lapel football has been doing a river clean up with the White River Watchers for over 10 years now,” said Lapel football coach Tim Miller. “It is a tradition that was started before I became the head coach and is an awesome opportunity for the kids to give back to the community and bond as a team.”
The players enjoy the opportunity to help out their community. Lapel senior Cole Alexander, the 2019 THB Sports Football Offensive Athlete of the Year, remembers his time cleaning up the White River fondly.
“I personally think this helps the community in a very positive way,” said Alexander. “Our team took great pride in the opportunity to help out in any way we could. It definitely brings the guys closer together since we spend the whole day on the river. We get to learn a lot about each other and overall learn how to work together better as a team.”
Not only do the teams enjoy the process, it is also essential for keeping the White River clean. Alexander recalled one time he and his teammates found a washing machine in the water as well as the long process of getting it out. Trailers full of tires, appliances and other trash are removed from the river every year during this project.
“The communities benefit from having the debris removed because it makes the creek more pleasing to look at,” said Kilburn. “Fishermen prefer a clean creek, and so do canoeists. Unfortunately, people continue to throw trash into the creek, so clean ups are a yearly event.”
Pipe Creek in Frankton is the area of main concern this year, due to the large amounts of trash on the banks, rendering parks in the area almost unusable.
“The Pipe Creek clean up will hopefully help the park in Frankton by removing unsightly trash from the creek and its banks,” added Kilburn. “We are hoping that Frankton can use Pipe Creek more for recreation in the future. Downstream at Camp Kikthawenund, we are hoping to clear Pipe Creek so youth can canoe from Camp 'K' to the new boat launch in Hamilton County called Lafayette Trace.”
The organization understands this particular area may take more than one year to clean up. Its hope is it can get all of the landowners to sign on to the initiative so, in partnership with area football teams, Pipe Creek can become usable once again.
“The White River Watchers are a group I wish more people in the community would get involved with,” said Miller. “The river clean ups are great family time as well. There is a role for everyone, such as organizing, planning, collecting, advertising and many other things. I hope to see more people involved each year.”
The clean up is scheduled to take place in July and August. The sooner the White River Watchers get landowners to sign on to the initiative, the sooner they will begin organizing volunteers and trucks to remove the waste.
