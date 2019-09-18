ANDERSON – With the finish of the 20th running of the Glen Niebel Classic delayed by weather, the teams have had a week to make adjustments.
The non-wing sprint cars return to Anderson Speedway on Thursday for the final 64 laps of the Classic presented by CB Fabricating and Thompson Insurance.
Racing starts at 7 p.m. with the K&M Tool & Die Kenyon Midgets and the Thunder Roadsters on the racing card. Action Entertainment has reduced the adult ticket price to $5 for the remainder of the event.
When the race was red-flagged by inclement weather after 61 laps, Bobby Santos III had led all but the first circuit which was paced by Yorktown’s Aaron Pierce.
After 30 laps, Tyler Roahrig got around Pierce for second and started to apply pressure on Santos, several times looking to make an inside move.
Nick Hamilton moved into the third spot on Lap 38 with an inside pass of Pierce in Turn 3, as Pierce appeared to be losing the handle on his car.
The outcome could hinge on what team guesses right on the set-up on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Anderson’s Colin Grissom is the most recent winner in Mel Kenyon Midget Series action, winning last Saturday at U.S. 24 Speedway.
Grissom has won four times in the series since July 7. Tommy Kouns will be looking for his third Anderson Speedway win in 2019.
Anderson Speedway will host the season championships Saturday with feature racing in five divisions.
There will be 200 laps of feature racing sponsored by Advance Dental Care of Anderson.
There is a chance the track could name first-time champions in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, PGG Thunder Cars, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive and Hart’s Figure 8 divisions.
The Thunder Roadsters and Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks will be in action.
The current points leaders are Zachary Tinkle in the Late Model division; Dustin Sapp in the Thunder Cars; Ricky Craig, Front Wheel Drive; Chad Cory, Thunder Roadsters; Bruce McFall, Figure-8; and Josh Poore in Street Stocks.
It’s a double points night, so drivers will be looking to gain every possible position to be able to advance in the final points standings.
The closest battle is in the Thunder Roadsters where Chad Cory leads Gregg Cory by just two points.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7.
