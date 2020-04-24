NDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts used their first-round pick in March, trading the 13th overall selection to the San Francisco 49ers for all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
So Thursday was a quiet night for the franchise as the NFL Draft began. Friday will be a different story.
The Colts are scheduled to pick at Nos. 34 and 44 overall in the second round and again at No. 75 in Round 3. General manager Chris Ballard notoriously loves to add picks in each year’s draft, and he’s already stated that desire this spring.
Here’s a look at 10 players still on the board who would fill an immediate need for Indianapolis – and five more whose value might be too good to resist:
POSITIONS OF NEED
A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: A pass rusher with good run support ability, the former Hawkeyes star fits the mold of Colts free agent Jabaal Sheard. He was highly productive in college, recording 26.5 sacks over three seasons, and was widely projected as a first-round pick.
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Another productive college star, Higgins had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 and 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 scores during his three-year career. Equally as important to Indy, he’s a big-bodied target (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) with run after the catch ability.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: A leader on one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, Johnson showed ball skills (seven interceptions) and a willingness to get physical (102 tackles) during his three-year career. He could be the second straight corner taken 34th overall by the Colts, following Temple’s Rock Ya-Sin in 2019.
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Ballard has selected a twitchy pass rusher on the second day every year he’s been in charge of the draft (Tarell Basham, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu), and Gross-Matos fits the bill this year. Scouts would like to see him add strength, but he showed a nose for the quarterback with 17.5 combined sacks over the past two seasons.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn: This list suddenly is getting heavy with edge defenders. Davidson saw action in all four of his seasons with the Tigers and posted a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2019. He has versatility inside and out, with a profile similar to former Ballard second-round pick Tyquan Lewis.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston: Projected by some as a first-round pick, Jones is an athletic left tackle who could use a little refinement in his technique. But he has upside as a potential replacement for veteran Anthony Castonzo in a few years.
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: Yes, Indianapolis just signed veteran Trey Burton to a one-year deal, but head coach Frank Reich loves his tight ends. Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 despite missing time after breaking his collarbone during camp in August. He would offer another big target (6-5, 250) for new quarterback Philip Rivers.
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: The 6-3, 215-pound receiver comes with a lot of traits Ballard values. He’s got high character, a willingness to block and a history of producing on the field. Last season, Mims caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his four-year career with 182 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 scores.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Southern Cal: Another big-bodied (6-4, 220) leader with high character, an affinity for blocking and a productive history on special teams. He broke out as a senior with 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, and his father played 11 seasons in the NFL as a running back.
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: A physical defender with a nose for the football, Diggs had 37 tackles, three interceptions, eight pass deflections and two fumble recoveries for the Crimson Tide in 2019. His brother Stefon was a standout wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills last month.
VALUE PICKS
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: The first of three rushers on this list, Swift has been compared to Las Vegas Raiders speedster Josh Jacobs – a player the Colts reportedly had their eye on before trading out of the first round last year. He rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs and added 73 receptions for 666 yards and five scores through the air.
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU: With Ballard using the first-round pick to trade for Buckner and signing his former 49ers teammate and Indianapolis native Sheldon Day days later, the interior of the defensive line is far from a need. But Blacklock offers another twitchy athlete with upside as a pass rusher, traits sure to entice Indianapolis.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: By most accounts the draft’s top-rated safety, McKinney has versatility in coverage and in the box. He finished his three-year career with the Crimson Tide with 177 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, five interceptions, two touchdowns and a fumble recovery.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: Ballard was a wide receiver at Wisconsin and retains a close relationship with his former head coach, Barry Alvarez. So there’s no doubt the high-character Taylor, who was one of the nation’s most productive players, is on the GM’s radar. In three seasons for the Badgers, Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State: A tough-minded runner with a chip on his shoulder, Dobbins became the heart of the Buckeyes’ offense as a senior – rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He finished his three-year career with 4,459 yards and 38 scores.
