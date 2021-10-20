ANDERSON — Driver Sam Widger joined elite company, harness racing’s 7,000-win club, after he piloted Yuengling to victory at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday. It was a maiden breaking score for the 2-year-old pacing filly and a career achievement for the 58-year-old driver.
Widger entered the program just one win shy of the milestone, and he got to work quickly taking the third race on the program with Yuengling for trainer Zach Miller. Yuengling was uninvolved through the early stages of the mile while Widger waited patiently to give her the green light. Turning for home, Yuengling tipped out and used a :28.2 closing quarter to record her first lifetime victory in 1:56.
Now in his 35th season as a driver, Widger recorded his best season to date in 2019 with purse earnings surpassing the $3.8 million mark. The veteran reinsman has gone over the $3 million mark in purse earnings four times in the last five years and has finished among the top 10 drivers at Hoosier Park every season he has competed.
Widger also received a spot in the Hoosier Park history books when he guided Bolt The Duer to victory in the 2013 installment of Hoosier Park’s most prestigious race, the $250,000 Dan Patch Invitational. Widger also recorded his 5,000 and 6,000 career driving wins at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
Widger, who has a farm in Beecher, Illinois, he shares with his wife, Nancy and their five children, loves to hunt, fish and enjoys helping out the family on the farm in his spare time. Widger remains humble when considering his career and accredits much of his success to hard work, determination and perseverance.
Widger is currently third on the 2021 leading driver standings at Hoosier Park with 200 trips to the winner’s circle and over $2.8 million in purse earnings. Trace Tetrick leads all drivers with 333 victories while John DeLong is just behind him in second with 221 wins.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with a 14-race card. Live racing will follow a Wednesday through Saturday racing schedule through the month of October, before going to a Thursday through Saturday schedule in November though closing day Dec. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.