Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.