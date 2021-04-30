Over the past three years, the one consistent when the Thunder Car drivers compete in a 100-lap feature is a new winner will be crowned.
Four different drivers have captured 100-lap features for the division since 2018, and a strong field is expected for the $1,000-to-win event Saturday.
Will there be a first-time repeat winner, or will a different driver add his name to the list?
Contenders include Ronnie Rose, David McConnell, Dustin Sapp and frequent competitor Robbie Wyman.
The Thunder Cars top a full night of racing with the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive, Thunder Roadsters and Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division all in action.
David McConnell won the Thunder Car 100 in 2018, Frankie Oakes took home the honors in 2019 and Shawn Cullen and Dustin Sapp were victorious in 2020.
Veteran driver Jimmy Kirby won the first feature event for the division this year, holding off a strong challenge by Earl Adams II and defending champion Ron Phipps.
Multi-time late model champion Jeff Marcum opened the 2021 season with a win in the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model race in April, holding off Tommy Cook.
Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are priced at $12, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
