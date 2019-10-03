ANDERSON – Will there be a first repeat winner of the Tony Elliott Classic for non-wing spring cars Saturday at Anderson Speedway?
The Cater Express Paint the Night Pink presented by CB Fabricating and Tom Wood Honda will see the sprint cars competing in a 125-lap feature event on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
This is the fourth running of the Tony Elliott Classic with three different drivers taking home the honors.
Aaron Pierce, Kody Swanson and Tyler Roahrig have all visited the Star Financial Victory Lane in the Tony Elliott Classic since its start.
Roahrig is coming off an impressive victory in the rain-delayed Glen Nielbel Classic last month.
Among the early entries are Caleb Armstrong, Chris Neuenschwander, Florida driver Shane Butler, Shane Hollingsworth, Bobby Santos III, Brian Tyler and Kyle O’Gara.
The field includes Pay Less Little 500 champions Swanson and Tyler.
The K&M Tool & Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series will crown a 2019 champion Saturday with three drivers in contention for the title.
Kameron Gladish leads Colin Grissom by 28 points with Tommy Kouns another 32 markers back.
Gladish and Kouns are three-time winners at Anderson Speedway with Grissom the winner of two of the last three events.
Points are awarded during qualifications and heat races in addition to the 30-lap feature event.
Also on the racing card are the Legends and Indy FasKarts.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7.
Adult tickets are $15 and children between the ages of 6 and 12 are admitted for $4. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.