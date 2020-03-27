FRANKTON -- The Frankton girls tennis team graduated four players from last year’s sectional runner-up and will have no seniors this year.
What they do have is a group of athletes that were on the brink of success last season and seemingly poised to be one of the area’s breakout teams — in any sport -- this spring.
Then COVID-19 happened.
With schools closed until May 1 at the earliest, seasons for all spring sports teams are in doubt. The best-case scenario has teams returning to the fields and courts around May 8, less than a week before tennis sectional play begins.
The Eagles netters are hoping for that to play out and give fans a glimpse of what they are capable of. Coach Alexys Rastetter believes there could be a lot of on-the-court success after preliminary team workouts.
“It really is disappointing for me because I try to be passionate with (the players), and I want them to do their best and succeed,” Rastetter said. “I also want them to have fun. It isn’t all about winning. But this year, they would have done so good. They practice, we went out and hit together and they were doing so well.”
The Eagles return their entire singles lineup from a season ago, which saw a team comprised primarily of sophomores drop a tough 5-0 decision to Alexandria in the sectional championship match.
“That was a tough loss. We thought we came out strong,” junior Abby Williams said. “It’s mental. Tennis is mental. I guess we just got in our own heads. But this year, we definitely stepped it up and we’re ready.”
Williams returns as the team’s No. 1 singles player for the third straight year. One of the strongest players in the area, she was originally a competitive gymnast until a hip injury forced her to give up the sport in the seventh grade.
But she learned to play tennis the summer before her freshman year at Frankton and earned the No.1 spot that season. She remembers taking a beating from many of the more experienced players that season, but that experience has helped make her a stronger player.
“It was really rough,” Williams said. “I was struggling a bit because I didn’t know a lot about the game and everyone else were seniors, so I didn’t really get what they got. I just went out there and hit the ball, I guess. I saw it as a big challenge for me to step up my game. I was only a freshman, so I knew I had three more years. I figured, if I kept playing and progressing, hopefully I’ll be like them when I’m a senior.”
Williams is ready to play to that level of competition now, well ahead of that original timeline, according to her coach.
“I was mostly looking for more consistency from her,” Rastetter said. “We know that she’s a solid player. She’s all muscle. She has so much strength. She can really hit the ball if she needs to, and she can also slow it up.”
Williams said she has improved physically as well as in her mental approach to the game.
“My strength has definitely improved, and so has my knowledge of the game,” Williams said.
The remainder of the Frankton lineup also consists of players who have already gained plenty of experience despite still being underclassmen.
Juniors Chainey Lowe and Abby Hartley round out the singles portion of the lineup at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Rastetter says both have the requisite speed and athleticism to be competitive tennis players.
“Chainey is a little different. She’s so physically fit in general,” Rastetter said. “She can get to anything. It’s just she needs to be more consistent in her games. Everything else about her game is perfect.
“Abby Hartley is so fast. When we were hitting in practice, the pace on her ball has improved so much. She’s hitting the ball harder. She’s getting them in. She’s not over hitting. All three of my singles players are close to the same level. They can all hit with each other.”
The doubles teams will see some new faces this year with only junior Delaney Detling back after a season at the No.1 doubles spot.
Expect juniors Daija and Malaija Kitchen, Kenzie Fisher and Cassie O’Neill to compete for playing time with sophomores Lauryn Bates, Donassa Batello and Chloe Karr and freshmen Addison Brobston, Mariah Paschall and Makayla Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.