BLOOMINGTON – During a standout high school career, Indiana freshman wide receiver Jordyn Williams found an opportunity to learn from an NFL Hall of Famer too good to pass up.
Williams transferred from Westover High School in Albany, Georgia, to Trinity Christian High in Cedar Hills, Texas, where Deion Sanders was his offensive coordinator. Sanders, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after a storied 16-year NFL career, has since moved on to become a head college football coach at Jackson State.
Sanders has made the transformation from the Prime Time nickname during his NFL career to Coach Prime to a new generation playing under him.
“One thing about working with Coach Prime, he’s just an outstanding coach from all aspects -- off the field and on the field,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t say he’s just like any other coach because he’s not, but when it comes to business he’s going to handle business first. That’s what he taught and instilled in all of us, so I carried it on until I got here and I’m still doing it.”
A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 184-pound Williams enrolled at IU early in January, to get a jump on competing for a role in IU’s offense.
“It really put me ahead of the ball,” Williams said. “I can tell from the freshmen that’s just now coming in I’m ahead of them.”
Williams appreciated being coached hard by IU receivers coach Grant Heard this spring.
“I’m glad he went ahead and threw me in the fire early, so now I know what to expect coming forward in the fall,” Williams said.
Specifically, Williams said Heard is a stickler for details -- which Williams hopes will translate into being a productive player in his college career.
“Not so much of catching the ball, it’s what you do after the ball or getting your right amount of yards, just basically those little things that can take your game from here to here,” Williams said. “So he’s one of those real sticklers about little things, so if you can just really master those or just keep working on those, then that will just keep down half the fuss that he’ll give you, especially learning plays.”
What kind of role Williams can create as a true freshman remains to be seen. The Hoosiers return two starters at wide receiver – Miles Marshall and reigning Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle. In addition, IU added a pair of potential impact transfers at wide receiver during the offseason in former Florida State receiver D.J. Matthews and former Texas A&M receiver Camron Buckley.
“The competition is always heavy at a big program,” Williams said. “So it’s more so who is going to help out the other and the receivers that I’ve been working with -- especially Ty Fry and Buck and a lot of the new receivers -- they all took me under their wings to show me the ropes, show me the ways of how to be one of those Big Ten receivers, how to make big plays.”
But Williams said he’s not backing down from that challenge.
“One thing my pops always told me is 100 yards is 100 yards,” Williams said. “So wherever I go, as long as I have a football in my hand, I’m going to make a way with it.”
