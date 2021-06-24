BLOOMINGTON – Purdue’s chances for another conference title run received a significant boost Thursday when All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams announced he’s coming back for his senior season.
Williams withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration Thursday, weeks before the July 7 deadline.
The 6-foot-10, 265-pound Williams, from Chicago, has led the Boilermakers in scoring and rebounding in each of the last two seasons. He’s coming off a 2020-21 season in which he earned first-team, All-Big Ten honors after averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
“I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks,” Williams said. “The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible.”
Williams has posted 20 career double-doubles, including 11 last season. He concluded his junior season with 967 career points, 630 rebounds and 126 assists, being one of just six current players nationally to have at least 900 points, 600 rebounds and 125 assists through their junior season. Williams and West Virginia’s Derek Culver are the only high-major players on that list.
“Trevion used this process to become a better basketball player and will hopefully use the feedback he gained in talking with NBA teams,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Trevion has put in a lot of time on getting his body right and working on his game. He will obviously have a big role for us next season.”
With Williams back, Purdue returns all five starters from a team that finished 18-10 and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That should vault the Boilermakers into a preseason Top 25 spot and make them one of the favorites to win a Big Ten title next season.
In addition to Williams, Purdue will bring back the starting backcourt tandem of Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic, talented sophomore swingman Jaden Ivey and sophomore 7-4 center Zach Edey, along with an incoming freshman class that includes 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst and versatile combo forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.
In addition, Purdue announced the majority of its non-conference schedule Thursday. The Boilermakers’ first three games will be at Mackey Arena against Bellarmine (Nov. 9), Indiana State (Nov. 12) and Wright State (Nov. 16). On Nov. 20, Purdue will face North Carolina at the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut, followed by a Nov. 21 game against either Villanova or Tennessee. On Nov. 26, Purdue will face Omaha at home, then face North Carolina State on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
After facing Butler on Dec. 18 at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis, Purdue’s final two non-conference games will be home against Incarnate Word (Dec. 20) and Nicholls State (Dec. 29).
Purdue is still waiting to hear which team it will face in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which is scheduled for the first week in December.
