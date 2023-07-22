DES MOINES, Iowa -- Four runs in the final two innings, three courtesy of shortstop Alika Williams, gave the Indianapolis Indians the final edge in a 9-6 win over the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Friday night.
Tied 5-5 heading into the top of the eighth, Iowa right-hander Adrian Sampson (L, 0-1) allowed a solo blast to Williams to break the tie. It was Williams' seventh homer as an Indianapolis Indian. The shortstop wasn’t done at that point. After center fielder Josh Palacios punched a ball into left to score an insurance run in the top of the ninth, Williams singled in Palacios and right fielder Miguel Andújar to put the game away.
The Cubs (54-38) jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Indians opener Andre Jackson in the first thanks to a two-run double down the left-field line by first baseman Jake Slaughter. Indianapolis responded a half inning later for a run of its own with three straight two-out hits, including a double from Williams and an RBI single from second baseman Vinny Capra.
After Iowa extended its lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third, the Indians (44-49) used command issues from the I-Cubs' pitching staff to claw back to level. Indians catcher Jason Delay drew a walk with the bases loaded against Iowa reliever Hunter Bigge, and designated hitter Rodolfo Castro laced a two-run double down the third-base line against Cubs southpaw Bailey Horn.
Then came the long balls. Iowa center fielder Nelson Velazquez pelted the first of two blasts of the night to left-center in the fifth, but third baseman Chris Owings responded with a shot to straight-away center in the top of the sixth. After Williams’ eighth-inning homer and the three insurance runs in the top of the ninth, Velazquez’s second home run was all Iowa could muster in its final effort.
Punchouts were aplenty Friday night, with 28 of the 54 total outs recorded in the game coming via strikeout. The Indians' pitching staff punched out 15 I-Cubs, including eight from left-hander Kent Emanuel and one from Chase De Jong (W, 1-2).
The Indians and Cubs play the fifth game of their six-game set Saturday at 7:08 p.m. at Principal Park. No. 10 Pirates prospect Jared Jones (2-1, 5.18) gets the ball for Indianapolis against Iowa right-hander Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 1.80).