FRANKTON – Real-life happy endings rarely play out in linear fashion.
As such, the Frankton girls basketball team’s march to Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game featured more harrowing twists and turns than a midnight drive on a country road during a blizzard.
One of those tests of faith came early in the season.
A 63-40 loss at Pendleton Heights capped a nightmare weekend on Nov. 23. Coupled with a 60-48 defeat the night before at Lapel, it dropped the Eagles’ record to 4-3 and finally forced coach Stephan Hamaker to give credence to the pleas coming from assistant Grant Fulton.
“I’m definitely a system coach first and foremost, and thank you, Coach Fulton, for being that little bug in my ear and at least getting me to think about it,” Hamaker said. “Now, ultimately, I had to make the decision as to what we were gonna do. But he was like, ‘We just can’t continue to do what we’re doing. We’re not gonna be successful.’ So, us willing to make those changes would have been key.”
For most of his nine seasons in charge of the program, Hamaker has employed a full-court press for the game’s full 32 minutes.
What he had to accept was that this team’s strength lies in half-court man-to-man defense. Then he had to figure out how to best employ it.
The answer proved to be a defensive scheme rooted in the Eagles’ strength but flexible enough to throw in the press – and various zones – at unpredictable junctures.
It requires constant communication from the players on the floor and full buy-in for everyone’s individual role.
Like seemingly everything else at Frankton this season, those elements were forged in fire.
“I would say practices were dramatically different because we just started getting after each other,” junior Ava Gardner said. “Our half-court defense is basically our best defense, what we stick with, and we just started doing a lot of drills, like bean-bag drills, and started getting after each other. And I think that’s what’s definitely helped us.”
It works in large part because of the tight chemistry present with this team.
A year ago, the Eagles lacked leadership and cohesion and struggled to a 13-12 finish. This year, everyone’s willing to sacrifice for the greater good.
And the results have been historic.
Without a single player averaging in double figures in scoring, Frankton advanced to the state finals for the first time in program history.
There’s seemingly a different hero every night, and nobody cares who gets the credit. Or how the job gets done.
Gardner scored a career-high 29 points – including all seven of the team’s overtime points – during a 62-61 victory against South Central in last week’s semistate at Logansport.
But the Eagles also got several big baskets by sophomore Lauryn Bates, some critical rebounds from senior Grace Alexander, key minutes off the bench from senior Bailey Tucker and sophomore Cagney Utterback and the usual dirty work from sophomore Bailee Webb.
Even with all those contributions, Frankton still needed a block by junior Chloee Thomas to survive regulation and a daring mid-court steal by Gardner to get the go-ahead points.
“I think it’s just, we want to win, and we don’t care how we get there,” Bates said. “If Chloee goes off for a great night, that’s awesome for her, and we’ll be extremely happy for her. But it’s just about winning, really, for us this year.”
Senior Addie Gardner, who hit a pair of big 3-pointers in the first quarter last week to swing momentum in the Eagles’ favor, had to accept a role coming off the bench after three-and-a-half years as a starter.
That was another sacrifice among the many that have led Frankton to this point.
Some challenges have been limited to the basketball court. Others have bled into real life.
There was a mid-season transfer request from a pair of players that ultimately helped pull the team closer together. And there was Hamaker’s deeply personal struggle as he lost his stepfather.
“We faced a lot of adversity this year,” Hamaker said. “They had to go days at a time when my stepfather was in the hospital and basically on his deathbed. I think that was the first step where everybody kind of rallied. They knew that when I would be able to come in, that I wasn’t probably fully there, and I think they were working hard for me.
“My coaching staff did an outstanding job keeping the ship sailing. Then we get the move from some players, and I think that just rallied us again. I think that those tests, they just made us better people really.”
The Eagles (21-7) certainly want to finish off this magical run with a victory Saturday against No. 4 Linton-Stockton (24-5) to claim the program’s first state title and raise their own banner inside the gym to match the boys’ championship from 2017.
There are some eerie parallels between the two teams.
Frankton’s boys also got off to a slower start than expected that season. And head coach Brent Brobston had to make a decision that went against his nature to turn the fortunes around.
The Eagles ended that campaign with a dominant 60-32 victory against Crawford County that set 2A state finals records for margin of victory and fewest points allowed.
“We had to change some things offensively that we did, in order to be successful in the postseason,” Brobston recalled this week. “And we made that change. It’s very difficult to do, and I think it’s a credit to Stephan and a credit to the assistant coaches that they saw that and made that change that they felt was necessary.
“To me, it’s the sign of a very good coaching staff that they adapted and did what they needed to do in order to win.”
For Hamaker, it’s also a sign of the resiliency of his team.
Ultimately, it was up to the players to buy in and make the new defense work. It didn’t happen over night, but the results are impossible to ignore.
The Eagles have lost just once since dropping a rematch against Lapel in the first round of the Madison County tournament on Jan. 6. And they hadn’t allowed 60 points during that stretch until last week’s semistate victory.
Every member of the family had to give up something along the way.
The reward is a season like none other in program history.
“We knew if we did (made the defensive changes), we’d get better,” Thomas said. “So it was worth sacrificing something.”
