ANDERSON — Emotions can ride high following an opening night victory for a basketball team, especially one that has faced a full year of adversity leading up to that moment.
Such was the case for senior James Glazebrooks, following Anderson’s resounding 67-41 thumping of New Castle on Saturday at the Tipi. After a 2-22 junior season, the departure of his head coach and the stress and delays that go with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the guard who contributed eight points, eight rebounds and five assists to the victory let his emotions out.
“James Glazebrooks was in there (locker room) crying for like, five minutes,” first-year Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “I’ve never seen a player do that, but I guess it’s because they’ve been through so much.”
Glazebrooks and the Indians served notice immediately how the night would go. Anderson scored the first 13 points, never allowed the Trojans to get again closer than eight and led by double-figures from the opening possession of the second quarter through the final buzzer.
Bowling, who won 108 games in eight seasons at Shortridge and Manual in Indianapolis and is now 6-3 in season openers, said finding early success in the season is going to be important for this team’s confidence.
“When you lose all those games, you only win two games, it’s so critical that we win these first couple games or just this first game,” he said. “Our motto is we’ll take one game at a time. If we don’t win that second game, we’ll get better because our goal is to win a sectional championship.”
The confidence was flowing early for the Tribe, and it seemed to flow through 6-foot-3 junior Tyrelle Wills.
It was 6-6 sophomore Jaylen Murphy who set the tone early with a pair of rebound baskets to open the scoring. Wills then scored the next eight points from a variety of spots on the floor. He hit a jumper in the lane, a 15-foot shot from the wing, a fast-break layup, and capped his run with an alley-oop layup off a Glazebrooks assists. A Kedric Anderson free throw made it a 13-0 opening salvo from the Indians.
“Last year, we didn’t come out with energy,” Wills said. “We started out (tonight) with energy and playing hard, and that just led us to the win.”
Wills finished the first half with 16 points on his way to a game-high 23.
Leading 17-8 after the first quarter, Anderson spotted up from 3-point range on the Tribe’s opening possession of the second quarter to push the lead back to 12. After a Deven Fielden layup for New Castle, Marcus Armstrong converted a three-point play after he was fouled on a drive. Only once — at 33-23 — did the lead slip to as low as 10 the remainder of the night.
Anderson finished with 15 points and matched Glazebrooks with eight rebounds to lead the Tribe. Murphy added 11 points and seven rebounds — including five on the offensive end — as the Indians dominated the glass by a 41-23 margin.
“One thing I’ll say about all these kids,” Bowling said. “There’s a lot of stuff coming in to this job. I told these kids, they believed in me and I believe in them. I had something to prove, and they have something to prove this year. I think they did it. They fought.”
Senior A.J. Baymon tied Glazebrooks with five assists, and the Indians committed just 11 turnovers.
Fielden led the Trojans with 13 points and four rebounds.
With Tuesday’s rescheduled game at Pendleton Heights once again postponed, the Indians will next be in action Friday at Arsenal Tech in a girls and boys doubleheader.
The Trojans held off the Indians in the junior varsity contest 53-47. Anderson got 10 points each from Dontrez and Dilyn Fuller and Spencer Proctor.
