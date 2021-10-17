BLUFFTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's soccer team powered past Bluffton 5-2 on Sunday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Izzy Wilson delivered a hat trick for the Ravens (6-5-2, 5-0-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference), the program's first since Emily Buchman against Bluffton in 2018. Anhely Montes and Lauren Brown each scored the first goals of their careers.
"We definitely have a dynamic attack this year, and when we combine and play quick, we can create a lot of opportunities and chances," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "Izzy has really stepped up and made an impact with her determination and mindset to drive to goal and ability to finish. It was great for her to get the hat trick and the last-minute goal by Anhely to close out the first half was key, as 1-0 is never a comfortable lead. Both Anhely and Lauren had their first goals and were well deserved. Every conference game matters, and we will continue to build from here going into Manchester this week."
Anderson had a good look early as Lillie Casey took a shot that struck the crossbar.
The first strong look for Bluffton (4-9, 1-5) came in the 17th minute. Emma White came up with a steal and set up Shawn Broadhurst for a two-on-one breakaway, but Nadia Bentley came in with the tackle to block the shot.
The Ravens found the scoreboard four minutes later. After a long pass forward, Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort rushed to stop the ball from crossing the endline. Keeping the ball in play, Fort sent a cross into the 6-yard box. Bluffton goalkeeper Ashton Curnette attempted to corral the ball, but was unable to do so. Wilson got to the loose ball and fired a shot for a goal. Fort was credited with the assist.
With 14 seconds left in the first half, the Ravens scored a goal that allowed them to enter halftime with a two-goal cushion. Jessica Pulaski delivered a corner kick into the box. Montes headed the corner kick, and Curnette came up with the save, but Montes rebounded her shot and found the back of the net.
The Beavers managed to cut the lead in half 47 seconds into the second half. Nina McGinn fired a shot near the top of the box from 25 yards away to provide a goal assisted by Broadhurst.
The Ravens then began to pull away. During the 62nd minute, Wilson provided her second goal while Fort dished out her second assist. Fort made a forward pass to Wilson, and Wilson began to drive up the left sideline. Making a move into the box, Wilson made a quick maneuver around a defender and took the shot from just outside the 18-yard line for the goal.
Two minutes later, Brown roped a shot that hit the crossbar. A minute later, Bentley intercepted a pass and made a long pass forward to Wilson. Wilson juked Curnette on the right side and delivered a shot from about 10 yards for her third goal. Bentley received the assist.
During the 78th minute, Harper Manion received a pass off a throw-in. Challenged by the defense, Manion sought her opportunity to make a pass that would result in a play and eventually got it. Manion found space to make a pass that set up a one-on-one situation for Brown. Brown fired a shot from the right side of the box into the left side of the goal. Curnette got her hands on the shot but did not come up with the save as the ball went into the back of the net to give the Ravens a 5-1 lead. Manion tallied an assist.
The Beavers added a goal with less than two minutes remaining. Jordan Jennings was awarded a free kick and put her shot on frame. Frankie Hamilton rebounded the shot and finished the score. Jennings was credited with an assist.
Wilson finished the day with three goals while Fort closed the day with two assists. Anderson outshot Bluffton 29-14 and held a 16-6 advantage in shots on goal. Wilson posted six shots and five on goal. Casey notched seven shots and three on goal. Montes provided three shots and one on goal while Fort registered three shots. Manion produced two shots and two on goal. Brown contributed two shots and one on goal. Nicole Miller, Brooke Neu, Pulaski and Isabella Trader each put their only shots on frame while Taylor Baker and Bentley each added shots.
Emmalee Paarlberg started in goal for the Ravens and saved the only shot she faced. Mallory Housman came in for the second half and recorded three saves on five shots.
Anderson travels to Manchester (2-10, 1-5) in HCAC action Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
