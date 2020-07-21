Winners announced in third THB Sports Awards

Seventeen awards were presented Tuesday night during the third annual THB Sports Awards. For the first time, the awards program was an virtual event because of coronavirus precautions.
Here is a replay of the virtual event:
And here are stories on each of the winners:
In a year shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and highlighted by three individual athletes from the area who placed in the top four in their sport in the state, Shenandoah senior Silas Allred still stands alone.
That she had success as a high school freshman was hardly a surprise. Macy Beeson had been preparing for this her whole life.
For the second year in a row, Shenandoah has won the THB Sports Program of the Year Award.
Few outside the girls basketball team’s locker room expected Frankton to win its opening postseason game in February.
It was anything but smooth sailing for the Frankton girls basketball team in the 2019-20 season. Head coach Stephan Hamaker lost his stepfather early in the regular season, the Eagles stood just 4-3 after a 63-40 loss at Pendleton Heights capped a nightmare weekend in November and two players transferred out of the program a short time later.
As Alexandria marched toward a Class 2A baseball state championship last spring, Rylan Metz never hinted anything might be amiss.
For a three-sport star like Frankton’s Aleyah Rastetter, the 2019-20 school year was unusual, to say the least.
Make no mistake, Stormie Fitch is an accomplished and talented athlete. She is a two-time cross country semistate qualifier, she owns Shenandoah’s 3,200-meter track record for girls and was a starter for the sectional championship basketball team.
Silas Allred was lauded as he piled up athletic accomplishments during his career. He was a three-time state wrestling finalist, a two-time undefeated state wrestling champion and among the top five in the nation at his craft.
In a year when six area valedictorians were girls athletes, narrowing the field for this award down to three finalists was extremely difficult.
Jesse McCurdy made a habit of making athletic history during his time at Lapel, having graduated as the school’s all-time winningest tennis player and the first Bulldog to advance to the state singles tournament finals.
In November 2018, Liberty Christian junior Maddy Harmon’s athletic year — and possibly her career — was suddenly put in jeopardy.
Brennan Jones appeared poised for stardom as a Pendleton Heights junior in 2018. Coming off a promising five-goal season, he was well positioned to become a leader for the Arabians’ boys soccer team.
In his first start for the Frankton Eagles, Ayden Brobston made it clear his junior season would be much different than his first two years, when he was typically relegated to minimal minutes.
Macy Beeson did not explode on the local golf scene as a Lapel freshman out of nowhere. The whispers of a developing young talent had been in the wind for years and were growing louder by the day.
