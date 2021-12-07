PENDLETON — The disappointment for the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team Tuesday evening was not in the loss that ended a six-game winning streak or even in the lopsided margin of victory that was apparent on the final scoreboard.
The disappointment lies in the fact they did not have an opportunity to fully measure themselves against one of the best programs in the state.
Missing four key personnel members, Pendleton Heights was no match for Riley Makalusky and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals in a 76-45 home defeat.
With the win, HSE snapped a brief two-game skid — the losses coming by a combined three points — and improved to 6-4 while PH fell to 7-2.
The Arabians were coming off a decisive win at Mount Vernon on Saturday and were hoping to further measure themselves against one of the top teams on their schedule. But with Kylea Lloyd out with a knee injury and fellow starter Hailee Brunnemer and reserve Ava Phillips out due to contact tracing, PH battled with six players through much of the night. The sideline was also missing a key contributor as head coach Chad Cook was also out due to COVID-related contact tracing, leaving assistant Nick Rogers to lead PH.
“With all the circumstances, I told them that nobody expects us to win,” Rogers said. “We’re here, we’re going to compete and we’ll see what we’ve got.”
That will to compete was evident from the opening tip when PH’s 5-foot-10 Whitney Warfel beat the 6-2 Makalusky. And, on baskets by Warfel and her younger sister Kaycie, the Arabians did jump out to a 4-0 lead.
“I knew it was going to difficult for us, but I thought we would compete,” Whitney Warfel said. “And those opening moments showed us that we could.”
Makalusky gave the Royals their first lead on a three-point play at 7-5 and the advantage for good on a baseline drive for a 9-7 edge. HSE built the lead to nine in the first quarter, but again PH battled back and pulled within 21-16 when Kaycie Warfel opened the second period with a layup.
“We knew what we were coming up against, and we preached a lot, ‘next girl up, next man up,’” Rogers said. “We came out with a mindset that we’re going to do our best, not back down, and fight.”
But a pair of 9-0 runs — one late in the second quarter and another to open the third period — by the Royals created too much distance for the PH players who were tiring. Whitney Warfel ended the third quarter run with a free-throw line jumper, but the scoreboard read 54-29 in favor of the Royals at that point.
Riley Makalusky led four Royals in double figures with 26 points, followed by Maya Makalusky with 12, Lauren Stewart with 11 and Makayla Hinshaw with 10 points.
Whitney Warfel led the Arabians with 17 points, Kaycie Warfel scored 10 points and Berkley Shelton added five rebounds to lead PH. Abi Rosenkrans handed out five assists for a Pendleton Heights team that will refocus on one of its primary goals with a Thursday trip to Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Delta.
“That’s the goal. We want to stay clean in the loss column in the conference,” Rogers said.
