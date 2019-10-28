BLOOMINGTON — Indiana men’s basketball coach Archie Miller understands how instrumental the starting backcourt duo of Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green are going to be to the success of the Hoosiers this season.
Rather than take a chance, Miller has decided to sit the tandem for IU’s exhibition game Tuesday at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall against Division II Gannon.
Green has been in and out of practice this month with a hamstring issue, while Phinisee’s injury, a lower abdominal issue, has kept him out all month and appears to be more serious.
“We’re hopeful those guys can keep progressing,” Miller said.
The absence of Phinisee and Green, who combined for 38 starts last season, will give an opportunity for other players to step up. Chief among them is junior guard Al Durham, who had 11 points and four assists in IU’s closed scrimmage against Marquette on Oct. 20. Miller said Durham is the fastest of IU’s point guards with the ball in his hands.
“He’s primarily taken all of our repetitions at point guard,” Miller said. “He’s done a really good job with that. In his 25-plus minutes against Marquette, I thought he played a really good floor game for us. He pushed the tempo.”
The backcourt injuries have also thrust freshman guard Armaan Franklin into a more prominent role. Franklin, a former Indianapolis Cathedral standout, scored a team-high 14 points in the Marquette scrimmage.
“Armaan is ahead of schedule in terms of his learning curve,” Miller said. “He’s a smart guy. He’s very coachable.
“Him having to learn and bounce back and forth with some multiple positions has been a little bit difficult for him, to say the least. You want to keep your young guys focused on the same things every day so they can continue to get better. Armaan is going to play a big role for us all season long, and he’s earning it right now.”
Redshirt freshman 6-foot-7 swingman Jerome Hunter, who sat out all last season after undergoing surgery with a leg issue, has stayed healthy throughout practice and could also see some time at the off-guard spot. Miller said, like Franklin, Hunter is coachable and making progress.
“(We’re) honing in on him making less ballhandling and less passing mistakes,” Miller said. “Sometimes, he’s trying to do a little too much with that, and sometimes those turnovers can set him back in terms of the rhythm he can get in. So we need to just slow that down, and part of it again, he’s really like a true freshman. He’s back out there doing it all over again.”
While IU’s backcourt has been banged up, its frontcourt, considered the strength of the team, has remained healthy. Miller said incoming McDonald’s All-American freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has improved his rebounding ability throughout the month of workouts and has won the gold jersey in practice two of the first three times IU has handed it out.
“Trayce, if he stays with it, will be one of the more talented guys to come through here,” Miller said. “He’s got a lot of ability. He’s got a great mindset now. We’ve just got to keep him honed in.”
IU senior forward De’Ron Davis said it will be important for frontcourt players to pick up the slack tonight with the starters in the backcourt down.
“We just have to do what coach is preaching, just run the floor hard on both ends, offense and defense,” Davis said. “With some of our players down, our backcourt players, we need to, as frontcourt players, put pressure on the defense in the middle of the paint.”
Miller said there was some good and some bad to come out of IU’s closed scrimmage against Marquette, which the Hoosiers lost 72-69 after being tied with under a minute remaining. The biggest concerns, Miller said, included free-throw shooting, taking care of the basketball and rebounding. The Hoosiers shot 24-of-43 from the foul line in the loss. IU turned the ball over 16 times, and while rebounds were even at 37, Marquette had 10 offensive rebounds to the Hoosiers’ eight.
“Three things coming out of the scrimmage that just weren’t good enough,” Miller said. “We didn’t take care of it well enough from a number of guys, not just one. We’re a team that obviously aspires to get to the foul line with how we are playing with tempo and aggressiveness and paint touches and whatnot. You can get to the line as much as you want and if you’re not making them, to me that’s like a turnover.”
