INDIANAPOLIS – As the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine came to an end Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, another annual tradition was heating up: Speculating on the future of the event and its shelf-life in Indy.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay opened the week by highlighting the city’s unique advantages to hosting the event and predicting it will remain in town for the long term.
But talk to the contrary persists, particularly with gleaming new stadiums set to open in Los Angeles and Las Vegas within the next year.
The Combine is contractually tied to Indianapolis through 2021. After that, there are a series of one-year extensions that could open the door to a move.
It’s a tact the league already has taken – to great fanfare – with the draft. And many believe it’s only a matter of time until the Combine follows suit.
Irsay is not among that number.
“I see us locking it up long term,” he said last week before the NFL’s decision makers arrived in town. “Listen, I mean, we’re a medium-sized market team and that sort of thing. And I think it helps to keep balance, if you will, in the league in a medium or slightly smaller market. But the main thing is that we do it better than anyone else. I mean, no one can do it as good as us.”
The Combine already has undergone significant changes.
Four years ago, select drills were opened up to fans. And this year on-field workouts were moved into primetime in an attempt to maximize the event’s television potential.
Neither move was well supported by the league’s football people -- head coaches and general managers in particular.
Many of them also have made it clear they would not support moving the event out of Indianapolis. The centralized location of the stadium, convention center and medical facilities downtown is a major drawing card for many teams.
“I think the NFL would be crazy to move it from Indy,” Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said. “I’ve been here close to 20 years now. People forget, it’s not about Thursday thru Sunday night when the players work out. It’s about the medical, the psychological -- you’ve got to move 337 kids throughout the city with hospitals, doctors. If you go anywhere else, you’re not going to have anywhere near the portability or the convenience of this city.”
Still, the rumors linger, and the NFL often gets what it wants.
The new $5 billion SoFi Stadium being built in Los Angeles is a particularly enticing option. Set to open July 25, it will host the Rams and Chargers as well as the NFL Network studios.
The giant sports and entertainment center already is scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2022, the College Football Playoff championship game in 2023 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.
Rumors continue to suggest the Combine soon could be added to that list.
“I think it’s been speculation,” Irsay said. “It’s natural. I mean, we’d like a permanent Thanksgiving game (in Indianapolis). Will we get it? Probably not. They want to move the Combine out of Indianapolis. Will it happen? Probably not. I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep it here.”
