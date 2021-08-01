ANDERSON — Who better to teach how to make a layup than four-time gold medalist and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings and Anderson Mr. Basketball Kojak Fuller?
That was just part of a one-day basketball clinic put on by Sista’s of Royalty and the Catch the Stars Foundation on Saturday afternoon at the Anderson Township Center. With just four rules — have fun, hustle, listen and never say “I can’t” — Catchings, Fuller and Dana Wilkerson were among a large contingent of volunteers who donated their time and services to the event. Participants were also presented with a backpack filled with school supplies.
Sponsors for the event included Office Depot, Meijer and DJ Rodney Chamberlain — who provided music and acted as emcee.
Sista’s of Royalty founder and CEO Veronica Watkins has worked with Catchings’ foundation before, and she said the 2011 WNBA Most Valuable Player was eager to come to town for the event.
“She does clinics all over — the United States, Indianapolis — but she had never been to Anderson,” Watkins said. “We have a mentor program for girls, third grade through high school, so I just asked if she would come and do a one-hour clinic for our organization.”
For that hour, Catchings and the volunteers ran about 70 kids through various drills, including defense, passing, shooting and layups. Fuller, who had not met the Fever great previously, was impressed with the way she ran the clinic and her attention to details as she worked with boys and girls, many experiencing their first basketball coaching.
“The simplicity of doing a layup, she broke it all the way down to where everyone could understand how to do a layup,” Fuller said. “You’ve got a lot of people who know how to play the game but don’t know how to transfer the message of ‘How do I play the game?’ Everybody can’t teach it from that level to make it so simple, so she just did a fabulous job of connecting with the kids and getting everybody engaged. She’s a natural.”
The majority of the participants were girls. Wilkerson, who held the Anderson girls scoring record for over 30 years and was working with Indians junior Zoe Allen in teaching passing basics, said having a prominent female role model — one who had overcome a hearing disability, speech impediment and childhood bullying — in town to work with the local youth was a great opportunity for the kids.
“If you can see someone that has made it to great, tremendous heights despite having some personal challenges early on, that they can excel to great personal levels without letting obstacles get in the way, that’s awesome” Wilkerson said.
“We need that because a lot of times when we talk basketball, we think male, the young men,” Fuller said. “But we have a lot of young ladies that are coming up and making some noise. It’s pretty good to the point where (they can say) ‘Can I see somebody that looks like me that is doing what I love and I want to do?’ You can give that individual hope. Our young ladies need that hope.”
After the basketball drills, the school supplies were distributed and Catchings spent another hour posing for photos and signing autographs for anyone who stayed around. While the 2012 WNBA champion was certainly the headliner, she said the most important stars were the local volunteers who turned out to help put on a successful clinic.
“It’s really important to team up, not us coming in to a new setting, a new environment, but really to team up for the kids,” Catchings said. “Being able to team up with organizations in the community is important because, at the end of the day, these are the people they see in the stores. It’s important for them to have that connection.”
