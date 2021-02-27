BLOOMINGTON -- Playing with the confidence of a national title contender, No. 3 Michigan turned Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall into its personal playground Saturday against reeling Indiana.
The Wolverines scored both inside and outside, outmuscled Indiana on the boards and effectively shut down IU leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis in a 73-57 win.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting by a Michigan frontline that includes 7-1 freshman center Hunter Dickinson, 6-9 sophomore wing Franz Wager and 6-7 swingman Isaiah Livers, with 6-10 center Austin Davis coming off the bench.
“There is a reason I think Michigan is championship level good,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “And I think a lot of people will talk about their skill level, a lot of people are going to talk about their versatility and their ball movement and how hard they are to guard. I think they are one of the most difficult teams to play against on the other end of the floor. Between Wagner, Livers and big Hunter, you are talking about 6-9 to 6-10 to 7-2 across the board.”
Indiana (12-12, 7-10 Big Ten) dropped its third straight, with its first three-game losing streak of the season coming at an inopportune time. The Hoosiers need wins down the stretch to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Those wins have been hard to come by of late, due to a recent inability to defend the 3-point line. IU has allowed opposing teams to shoot 39.3% (26-of-66) from 3-point range during its current three-game skid.
Wagner scored a team-high 21 points for Michigan, but it was three straight 3-pointers from Livers to start the second half that created the breathing room for the Wolverines. The third put Michigan up 51-36. Michigan made seven of its first 14 3-point attempts and finished the game shooting 38.1% (8-of-21) from 3-point range.
“Our 3-point percentage defense has really suffered because of our lack of smarts, effort and communication in transition over the course of the season,” Miller said. “Transition defense has been our biggest problem, and when you are playing against a team like Michigan or you are playing against a team with four shooters out there, we’ve really struggled with that element.”
Miller also blamed an inability to guard the ball, which has led to numerous breakdowns in rotations.
“I don’t know if some of the shots are any more challengeable at times, sometimes you are playing against terrific players, and they make shots,” Miller said. “But no question about it, 3-point percentage in our conference play and our defense in general in conference play has been a big letdown.”
Michigan also outrebounded Indiana 37-27 and outscored the Hoosiers 7-2 in second-chance points. With the loss, Indiana finished 6-6 at home and 4-6 at home in conference games.
Senior guard Al Durham led IU with 15 points on his Senior Day, becoming the 53rd player in IU to surpass 1,000 points for his career. Junior forward Race Thompson added 11 points and six rebounds.
Durham believes there is still time left for IU to turn things around. The Hoosiers finish their season with must-win games Tuesday at Michigan State and Saturday at rival Purdue.
“We’ve just got to come out, play faster, play stronger than other teams,” Durham said. “Continue to stick with the process, I feel like we’ll break through here soon. I’ve got nothing but faith in my team, and I feel like we’ll shock the world here soon.”
IU played without second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin, who sat out the game with a foot injury. Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter started in place of Franklin. With the bigger starting lineup, Indiana stayed with Michigan early, cutting Michigan’s lead to 22-21 on a Jackson-Davis dunk.
But Michigan responded with a 10-0 run, which began with a 3-pointer from point guard Mike Smith, to build a 32-31 lead. Michigan extended its lead to as many as 13 points in the first half, going up 42-29 on an inside basket from Hunter Dickinson, before the Hoosiers closed the half with a modest 4-0 run, cutting the Michigan lead to 42-33 at halftime on an 18-footer by Hunter at the first-half buzzer.
Michigan did much of its damage in the first half at the foul line, going 16-for-18. The Wolverines got in the bonus with 6:22 remaining in the first half.
“When you give a team 18 free throws in the first half, that’s a lack of physicality, and a lack of discipline,” Miller said. “And I think their overall size and ability to drive, (Michigan) was the more aggressive team. Also thought we had some really tough reach-in calls that were undisciplined, but they made every free throw, 16-for-18 in the first half was a big deal.”
