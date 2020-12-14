BLOOMINGTON – Kane Wommack confirmed he will remain on as defensive coordinator for Indiana through the bowl game and credited IU head coach Tom Allen for providing the foundation that helped him land his first head coaching opportunity.
Wommack, introduced as head coach at South Alabama on Monday, described his parting from IU as bittersweet. A Broyles Award nominee, Wommack has led an IU defense that leads the nation in interceptions (17) and leads the Big Ten in sacks (23).
“The things that Tom has instilled in me as a coach are the same things we've used to build our program into the success that we've had here at Indiana,” Wommack said. “That is a culture of L.E.O. We believe in loving one another well. That encompasses a lot of different things, but creating a culture where it's not about me and you don't care who gets the credit, and we often have to consider the needs of others above ourselves.”
Wommack was the defensive coordinator at South Alabama from 2016-17 before taking over as IU’s linebackers coach in 2018. He was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator in 2019 to run IU’s 4-2-5 defense.
On Monday, Wommack recalled a story from when he and Allen worked together at Ole Miss. Allen was a linebackers coach, while Wommack was a graduate assistant.
“We sat down in his living room in Oxford (Mississippi),” Wommack said. “He and Tracy talked about the opportunity that they one day wanted to have leading a program as a head coach. When that opportunity came, they wanted us to join them as their defensive coordinator. To realize that and actualize that vision and that dream over the past three years has been life fulfilling in so many ways.”
At 33, Wommack feels like he’s ready for his first head coaching opportunity.
“There was a time, especially early on, where I thought I wanted to climb as fast as I can and as quickly as I can,” Wommack said. “As you get into this profession and you start building relationships and connections and you realize all the things you didn't know when you took a job as the defensive coordinator at 26 years old at Eastern Illinois, that it slows down that process and you become more process oriented and less focused on the outcomes. Being in that position and focusing on the process is what I feel has afforded us the opportunity to be a head coach here.”
Wommack wouldn’t rule out the option to approach other IU coaching staff members to join him at South Alabama. Last season, when former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer took over as head coach at Fresno State during the offseason, he took former IU special teams coach William Inge with him to become his defensive coordinator.
“What we've done here at Indiana is certainly going to (present the opportunity) for people to be poached and worked after,” Wommack said. “There are people we've identified both in the program and on the exterior that I would love to utilize in building our staff. We're in talks with those people, and I'm not ready to make any type of announcements about staff hires.”
WILLIAMS TO TRANSFER
Indiana freshman receiver Rashawn Williams has opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Williams was the highest rated recruit of IU’s 2020 class, a four-star standout from Detroit, but didn’t see the field as a freshman. Only one true freshman receiver, Javon Swinton, earned playing time for the Hoosiers behind a talented receiving corps that included returning seniors Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle and returning sophomore Miles Marshall.
