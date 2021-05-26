BLOOMINGTON — With the Indiana men’s basketball roster makeover complete, first-year coach Mike Woodson is looking forward to working with the team he has on the floor.
The Hoosiers addressed shooting by adding transfer Miller Kopp from Northwestern, the point guard position by adding Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson and size and rebounding by bringing in 7-foot South Florida center Michael Durr as a transfer last week.
Woodson reiterated his plan to give players freedom offensively until they prove him wrong, while building a team with a hard-nosed defensive mindset. He’ll get a chance to work on the floor with the group for the first time June 10.
“I’m really looking forward to that because, again, you never know what you got until you put them on the floor and start doing drills and giving them schemes and things of that nature on both ends of the floor,” Woodson said. “My biggest hurdle, I think, is how quickly can they pick it up. You just don’t know until you get out and start practicing.”
IU finished last season 12-15, which led to former head coach Archie Miller’s ouster. The Hoosiers once again struggled to shoot from the perimeter, ranking ninth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (43.3%) and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.4%).
The 6-foot-7 Kopp, a career 36% 3-point shooter, is a versatile player capable of extending the floor, and Woodson has high hopes for incoming freshman guard Tamar Bates’ ability to shoot from long range as well.
“Miller was a guy that we had to address because I think he can play 2, 3, and 4 at his size,” Woodson said. “He possesses a weapon in being able to shoot the long ball. I think Tamar Bates, until he gets here from AAU and watching him play — he’s shown he can make it, but now you got to show me you can make it at the next level.
“Xavier is more of a streaky guy. He is more in between the 3-point line, and I didn’t bring him in as a knock-down 3. … I’m still searching in the future for guys that can make the long ball. We are going to work with (Race) Thompson as we go down the road because he’s going to have an opportunity to step out and be in that position to make shots.”
Woodson intends to push current players on the roster to grow as well, such as rising senior point guard Rob Phinisee, rising sophomore swingman Trey Galloway and rising sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo.
“I can’t play everybody big minutes, and I don’t know how deep I’ll go this season until I get on the floor and put it together,” Woodson said. “But guys like Phinisee and Galloway and Geronimo, these are guys that they got to get better. I got to push them to get better for us to be better. That’s going to be important as we move forward.”
As for defense, Woodson said first and foremost his philosophy centers on pressuring the player with the basketball.
“Somehow, I’ve got to get players to have pride in guarding the ball and not beg for help,” Woodson said. “That’s where it starts. And then you got to put a system in place where if there is a breakdown you got to have help there and that helper has to have help and then the next man has to have help. So it becomes a team defense. I think great defensive teams, they work as a unit. Everybody is on a string, and when that ball goes up everybody is responsible for rebounding, so you can go and do what you do the other way.”
PARTING WITH Jerome HUNTER
Woodson was asked about the departure of swingman Jerome Hunter, who entered his name in the transfer portal and signed with Xavier last Sunday. The 6-7 Hunter showed promise off the bench last season, averaging 6.3 points and 3 rebounds for the Hoosiers while shooting 34.2% from 3-point range. After Hunter’s departure, the Hoosiers signed Durr to fill all 13 scholarship slots on its roster for the 2021-22 season.
“We decided to part ways, and he landed on his feet in Xavier, so I’m excited about that,” Woodson said. “Talking about shooting, he was a guy that could make it, but his percentage didn’t show that.
“We just didn’t — we didn’t mix the way I think I wanted it to be between he and I. That’s no knock against him. I think he’s an excellent kid, and we decided to part ways. He understood. I understood.”
SCHEDULING PHILOSPHY
Woodson was asked about his philosophy of non-conference scheduling. So far, the Hoosiers have one reported non-conference opponent, Merrimack, lined up for a game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall next season. Woodson intends to meet with athletic director Scott Dolson in the coming weeks to discuss scheduling.
“I like to get a team in position first before we start chasing the big boys,” Woodson said. “I mean, I’m not afraid of competition. I want a team that’s competitive, and if we can play, get back to play the Kentuckys and the Kansases and teams of that nature before we get on the Big Ten, I’m open for that.
“But with this team going in early, I’m sure there is no — you know, when these coaches talk about — I’m not that coach. You talk about, well, this a gimme. There is no gimmes in basketball. You got to come ready to play for 48 minutes. I’ll never sell my team and players and coaches on — hey, you got to respect your opponent and be ready to play when it’s time to play regardless of who it is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.