BLOOMINGTON – After 4 1/2 weeks of camp, Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson said it’s still hard to gauge the progress of his team heading into Tuesday night’s opener at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Eastern Michigan (6 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Injuries to forward Miller Kopp, point guard Xavier Johnson, center Michael Durr and shooting guard Tamar Bates have forced Woodson to mix and match different combinations in practice.
“These are four guys that are a big piece of the puzzle that you brought in, that we brought in to really help us win basketball games,” Woodson said.
The good news? Kopp and Johnson are both expected back and in the starting lineup Tuesday night. Durr and Bates plan to work out Monday and are game-time decisions.
IU will play its first game in front of full capacity at 17,200-seat Assembly Hall since March 7, 2020, against Wisconsin. Last season, IU played before just family and friends with a cap of less than 1,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Me and a few other of my teammates, like three or four, are the only ones that have gotten to see Assembly Hall like Assembly Hall,” Jackson-Davis said. “The freshmen haven’t been able to experience that, the sophomores and the transfers. Miller got a little taste of it at Northwestern but nothing like it can be. So I’m excited not just me but for my teammates because they get to experience the Hall at full effect.”
Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten’s returning leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, will anchor an IU starting five with Race Thompson and Kopp in the frontcourt, Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson at point guard and Tennessee-Martin transfer Parker Stewart at shooting guard. That’s the starting lineup Woodson said he played during a closed scrimmage against Belmont, a game the Hoosiers won by 11 points.
Senior point guard Rob Phinisee, sophomore point guard Khristian Lander and sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo are expected to be key bench pieces.
“I love to build a team where you can go as deep as 10 because then you don't burn guys out, and about time you get to the Big Ten everybody's fresh and feeling good about themselves,” Woodson said. “And I don't know if we're there in terms of being able to go 10 yet. But somehow we've got to work Mike and Tamar Bates back into the mix because again they're big pieces to the puzzle as well.”
Woodson said, as of now, IU’s defense is ahead of its offense, and he’s seeking offensive growth during the course of the non-conference schedule.
“In order to be a good offensive team, you've got to make sacrifices,” Woodson said. “And a lot of these guys -- individually they always think I can do it or this guy can do it. And I get that. I was an offensive player. I understand that part of it.
“But after -- the way it's played today, you've got to sacrifice it a little bit more and make sure that everybody's involved.”
IU returns three starters – Phinisee, Jackson-Davis and Thompson – from a team that lost its final six games last season to conclude the year 12-15. That forced the change from Archie Miller to Woodson, who will make both his IU and collegiate coaching debut. All of Woodson’s prior experience was in the NBA, including stints as a head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
Woodson is expecting about 30 to 40 family members and friends to attend Tuesday night’s game.
“To step back out on that floor in front of the fans that's going to come out and support us, I'm really looking forward to it,” Woodson said. “But, at the end of the day, I mean this is what we do. I coach, and it's all about these players and trying to get them to play at a high level, compete at a high level and win. So that's only my focus.”
FREE THROWS
• Jackson-Davis was named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List on Monday, given to college basketball’s best player. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound lefty has led IU in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of the last two seasons, averaging 19.1 points, 9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season.
• Indiana has won 21 of its last 22 season openers with the lone loss coming at home to Indiana State in 2017.
