BLOOMINGTON – New Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has received a six-year contract worth $18 million, according to a memorandum of understanding released by the school Monday.
Performance bonuses within the contract could take the value of the deal in the neighborhood of $20 million
Of Woodson’s $3 million annual salary, a base salary of $550,000 will be paid from the school with the additional $2.45 million coming from supplemental compensation which includes annual marketing and promotional income.
The deal will make Woodson the third-highest paid coach in the Big Ten next season behind Michigan State's Tom Izzo ($6.63 million) and Illinois coach Brad Underwood ($3.8 million). Iowa coach Fran McCaffery recently signed a new deal that will pay him $2.9 million next season, though that figure will jump to $3 million in 2022-23 and $3.3 million in 2023-24.
Bonuses for Woodson in the contract include $125,000 for winning a Big Ten regular season title, $100,000 for finishing in the Top Three in the Big Ten, $50,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament, $25,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament, $35,000 for reaching the Sweet 16, $50,000 for reaching the Elite Eight, $125,000 for reaching the Final Four, $175,000 for reaching the NCAA title game, $250,000 for winning the NCAA championship, $50,000 for winning Big Ten Coach of the Year and $50,000 for either AP, Naismith or USA Today national coach of the year (with a max bonus of $50,000 for the category of each season).
There’s also a $100,000 academic incentive in the contract if the team scores a calculated multi-year APR of 950 or higher on June 30 of each contract year.
Other perks include $50,000 for moving expenses, $10,000 for placement of orders of Adidas products, a courtesy car, priority level season tickets, travel for family for away games, membership to the school’s Pfau Golf Course and license to operate an independently-owned boys basketball camp with a facility discount.
Woodson would have to pay a buyout of $3 million if he was to resign his job before March 31, 2024. After that date, Woodson’s buyout is $500,000. If Woodson is fired without cause before April 1, 2025, the school would have to pay him 100% of his remaining base salary until the end of the deal. If Woodson is fired after April 1, 2025, that payout is decreased to 50% of the remaining deal.
In addition to Woodson’s deal, IU also released the contract for new associate athletic director of basketball administration Thad Matta, who will receive a base salary of $400,000. Matta also has a chance for additional bonuses of one month’s salary if IU reaches the NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16, Final Four and/or wins the national title.
