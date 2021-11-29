BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Mike Woodson is embracing the challenge of facing Syracuse’s vaunted 2-3 zone defense that is a staple of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s program.
“The zone is what it is, guys,” Woodson said. “We can't run from it. I've always looked at zones when I played -- I licked my chops when I saw zones because, again, we've always felt when we played here and we went through zones, teams zoned us because they can't play man-to-man.
“I don't know if that is the case, but this is Boeheim's way of coaching, and he has done it for years.”
The Hoosiers (6-0) will get their first road test of the season when they travel to Syracuse to face the Orange (3-3) on Tuesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge (7 p.m., ESPN2).
Syracuse has won five straight in the series since the Hoosiers beat the Orange in the 1987 national title game 74-73 on a last-second Keith Smart shot. The zone was a thorn in the side for IU in all five meetings, most notably in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, when as a No. 1 seed, IU lost 61-50 to Syracuse in the Sweet 16.
Woodson said he’s had experience coaching against 2-3 zones in the NBA.
“But that's totally different because, again, you can't sit in the lane on the back side,” Woodson said. “You've got 2.9 (seconds) and then you've got to get out, and in college 2-3 is you can just camp there.”
One key to softening zone defense is hitting shots. IU has been on a tear from the perimeter of late, shooting 49% from 3-point range (24-of-49) over its last three games.
“Obviously, the biggest one is hitting shots,” IU senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Hitting shots against the zone, we’re going to have a lot of open skip passes on the other side, just reading the defense and taking our time in there, just making the right plays and the extra passes.”
Hitting shots will give Jackson-Davis, who is coming off a career-high and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall-record 43-point performance in IU’s 90-79 win over Marshall on Saturday night.
Syracuse is dealing with some early-season struggles, having lost two of three games at the Battle4Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas. The Orange are coming off an 89-68 loss to No. 21 Auburn and have given up 80 or more points in three of six games this season.
Woodson is wary of Syracuse’s balance on offense. All five of the Orange starters average in double figures, led by guard Buddy Boeheim, Coach Boeheim’s son, who is averaging 20 points. Senior forward Cole Swider, a transfer from Villanova, also has been playing better of late, averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last two games.
“We’ve got to be up on screens,” Jackson-Davis said. “A lot of their players (use) shot-fakes. We’ve got to be ready for that. But I think our defense, the way that we guard, besides the Marshall game, we’ve been guarding at a very high level, so we’ve got to get back to that, and that’s something we’ve been doing in practice.”
Woodson and Boeheim share a common bond in that both coached Carmelo Anthony -- Woodson when he was with the New York Knicks, Boeheim when he was at Syracuse. The two have shared interactions over the years. When Boeheim coached the U.S. Olympic Team, Woodson often watched him conduct clinics on zone defenses.
“He is a good person,” Woodson said. “I've seen him on the recruiting trail this summer. When I was out there recruiting, he was out there trying to do what he does as a recruiter. So it's going to be interesting to see how we fare against a great team, great coach.”
FREE THROWS
• Woodson said point guard Rob Phinisee, who has missed IU’s last three games with a leg injury, took part in some of IU’s practice Sunday.
“I don't know where he is right now in terms of playing (against Syracuse),” Woodson said.
• On the night Jackson-Davis scored his record 43-point game against Marshall, his parents were at Lucas Oil Stadium, watching Jackson-Davis’s younger brother, quarterback Tayven Jackson, lead Center Grove to the Class 4A state title.
“I actually FaceTimed my brother right after the game and congratulated him,” Jackson-Davis said. “Now he’s off to Tennessee after the semester. He’s going to do big things for them, and then just the rest of my family -- I kind of joked around with them. I texted them right after our game and said, that’s what you guys get for not coming to my game, throwing a little shade. I know they had to be there but sometimes can’t be at both, but it happens.”
