STILLWATER, Okla. – The honors for Shenandoah state champion wrestler Silas Allred just keep rolling in.
The National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Thursday announced the state-by-state winners of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award, and the future Nebraska Cornhusker was selected as the recipient for Indiana.
"The DSHSEA was established in 1996 to honor Olympic and World champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in January 1996," the official press release read. "He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Member in 1997 and the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.”
Allred, who was named to Wrestling USA Magazine's Academic All-America Team earlier this month, won consecutive undefeated IHSAA state titles at 195 pounds and compiled a 146-2 prep record -- including 138 wins by fall -- while achieving a 4.317 GPA at Shenandoah. In 2020, he was just the fifth wrestler to ever win every state tournament match by fall.
"The award recognizes and celebrates the nation's most outstanding high school senior male wrestlers for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service,” the release continued.
"Winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria: success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling; review of GPA and class rank, academic honors and distinctions; and participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community."
A three-time THB Sports Wrestling Athlete of the Year and the 2019 THB Sports Boys Athlete of the Year, Allred projects as a 197-pounder for Nebraska and is expected to redshirt as a freshman.
