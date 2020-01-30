ELWOOD -- The road to the state wrestling finals Feb. 21 and 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse begins Saturday as area teams compete in the sectional round.
Pendleton Heights will look to defend its team championship at Elwood, a site that will also include Alexandria, Anderson, the host Panthers, Frankton and Lapel. Daleville heads to Delta, Madison-Grant will be at Oak Hill and defending state champion Silas Allred and Shenandoah will wrestle at Tri.
Here is a look at a few key competitors from each team:
ALEXANDRIA
A defending champion at 132 pounds, sophomore Max Naselroad headlines a strong Tigers team and carries a 26-0 record competing at 138 pounds this year. Freshman Isaiah Fye (106, 24-7), sophomores Blake Sayre (113, 19-8) and Logan Flowers (120, 29-3) and seniors Xavier Fye (145, 30-5), Alex Patton (152, 22-11), Jackson Humes (220, 25-6) and Daniel Snyder (285, 29-3) are also names to watch.
ANDERSON
Two Indians will be wrestling as defending champions. Junior Romello Williams (106, 24-2) and senior Willie Dennison (126, 27-1) lead an Anderson squad that will also seek strong performances from sophomore Andrew Dietz (120, 20-3) and seniors KJ Williams (132, 22-3), Christian Chavez (138, 22-5) and Israel Dates (170, 19-9).
DALEVILLE
Broncos sophomore 132-pounder Julius Gerencser brings an 18-2 record into a tough sectional. Two teammates, junior TJ Fritz (106, 18-8) and sophomore Brandon Kinnick (120, 19-4) reached the finals last year, although Kinnick has moved up from 113 pounds this year. They will be joined by freshman Dawson Brooks (113, 18-6) and sophomores Jackson Ingenito (170, 18-9) and Camryn Comer (182, 17-10).
ELWOOD
A semifinalist a year ago, junior Chase Lovell (27-3) will look to advance further this year at 195 pounds for the Panthers. A second name to watch for Elwood is freshman Jayden Reese (17-9), who will compete in a crowded 113-pound class.
FRANKTON
Senior Clayton Slayton is the defending champion in the 113-pound class, but has moved up to 126 pounds and carries a 23-9 record into sectional. Juniors Huston Ellingwood (113, 18-5), Tommy VanHoover (120, 14-9) and Seth Lawson (138, 26-7), seniors Braydon Slayton (152, 17-12), Julian Martinez (195, 17-7) and Martin Garrett (220, 20-7) and sophomore Corbin Alexander (160, 18-15) will look to make some noise for the Eagles.
LAPEL
Although the Bulldogs have a young team, one senior to watch is 285-pounder Teague Scherer, who brings a 22-10 mark into the postseason. Freshman Alan Buzan (113, 17-12) and sophomore Kyle Shelton (152, 20-14) could also surprise.
MADISON-GRANT
Seniors Dannion Barton (132, 22-6) and Randall Fultz (152, 25-5) will look to improve on their semifinals appearances last year. Senior Connor Murphy (285, 21-4) and junior Jaren Glass (160, 16-6) are also noteworthy for the Argylls.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
The Arabians bring back a pair of individual champions from a year ago in junior Jared Brown (132, 21-1) and senior Justin Stephens (220, 17-5). Senior Cade Campbell is a powerhouse at 285 pounds with a 29-2 mark. Seniors Maverick Hamilton (160, 17-4), Zach Sanford (170, 17-14) and Colyn Griffith (195, 17-8), junior Gator Bynum (145, 11-6) and sophomores Elijah Creel (113, 15-9) and Colin Gillespie (182, 23-6) will look to finish strong and advance.
SHENANDOAH
All eyes will be on Allred as the nation's fourth-ranked 195-pounder will take his 25-0 mark into the postseason, looking for a second straight undefeated state championship. Fellow seniors Noah Barbosa (182, 17-7) and Tommy Deley (220, 15-9) and juniors Cole Hughes (170, 25-4), Kyle Rice (145, 16-9) and Elijah Wuestefeld (138, 13-5) are noteworthy Raiders as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.