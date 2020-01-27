BLOOMINGTON – The two newest additions to Indiana’s football coaching staff bring experience, national recruiting ties and a belief in the vision of head football coach Tom Allen.
New Indiana tight ends coach Kevin Wright and new safeties coach Jason Jones were introduced Sunday before IU’s basketball game against Maryland.
It’s a homecoming for Wright, who had prior high school coaching stints in the state at Noblesville (1992-98), Warren Central (2000-05) and Carmel (2010-14). Wright led Warren Central to three straight state titles from 2003-05 and Carmel to three straight state championship appearances. His father, Bud Wright, is in his 53rd year coaching at Sheridan and is a member of the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Wright also has two years of prior college experience as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky (2007-08), where he worked under former WKU coach and current Ball State defensive coordinator David Elson.
“When Coach Allen called, it was exciting to go back to something at this level and just going back to Indiana University, my wife graduated from here, my family is here, both my wife and my family are both here,” Wright said. “So, yeah, it was a goal. It was one of those things where it had to be the right fit, the right person at the right place.”
Wright and Allen coached against each other at rival schools when Allen was a head coach at Ben Davis and Wright was at Warren Central.
“That was a big time rivalry, early 2000s, and he’s still the same guy,” Wright said.
Wright’s most recent coaching stint was at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from 2015-19. In leading the boarding school to a 44-2 record, Wright was not just head coach of the high school team but director of football operations, a responsibility that included organizing camps and training for players getting ready for the NFL Scouting Combine. At IMG, Wright recruited players nationally and internationally, which didn’t come without controversy. Based on IMG being able to recruit, the Florida High School Athletic Association allowed the school to compete in the regular season but not the postseason. In 2017, former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said he wouldn’t recruit players from IMG to support Texas high school football coaches who felt the school was poaching the best talent from Texas.
The stint at IMG helped Wright develop recruiting ties not just in Florida but nationally as well. At Indiana, Wright said his recruiting territory will include southwest Florida, central Indiana and the Louisville-Cincinnati corridor.
“We had great relationships just to get games at IMG, whether it be southwest Florida, Miami, Jacksonville,” Wright said. “I know a lot of those folks. … Hopefully, we can have a great mix which I think is what Coach Allen sees, and if you look at the roster, we have a good mix of Indiana kids, Florida kids and then a national mix, which I think is what you are seeing at the Power 5 level all across the country.”
Jones brings extensive collegiate coaching experience with defensive backs, including five years in the SEC and eight in the Big 12. He coached cornerbacks for four years at Oklahoma State (2008-12) and was co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Ole Miss from 2013-16. He worked with Allen for two years at Ole Miss when Allen was a linebackers coach with the Rebels from 2013-14.
“He’s an outstanding football coach, but he’s even a better man,” Jones said.
In coaching safeties, Jones looks to develop players that are fast, physical and have a strong football IQ.
“Our safeties are, they are like the quarterbacks of the defense, where they line up and help everybody else get lined up,” Jones said. “So they make the checks, they direct traffic and they make all the adjustments. So those are the things that we’re looking for as we are out recruiting and trying to find the right guys.”
As for recruiting territory, Jones will handle the Orlando area in Florida and Nashville, Tenn., a place where he had success recruiting at Ole Miss.
“That’s an area Coach (Allen) wants to try to get into, because it’s five hours (away),” Jones said. “You can hop in the car, drive over and be back the same day.”
