ALEXANDRIA — As with any star athlete who aspires to coach one day, taking charge of a program at her alma mater is the dream job for Emalee Wyatt.
The 2010 Alexandria and 2018 Ball State graduate now has that opportunity, having taken the reins of the Tigers volleyball program that enters the season as the 10th-ranked Class 2A team in the state. It is a program where expectations are always high, and the first-time coach also will be navigating the COVID-19 pandemic that has already caused a delay to her debut.
And then there is the tragic circumstance that led to her new job, the passing of Deanna Miller earlier this summer as the Alexandria fixture prepared for her first season leading the Tigers.
Wyatt played with Deanna’s daughter Lauren as part of a senior class that won four straight Madison County championships without losing a match, all with Lauren’s mother on the sidelines as an assistant.
“We’ve always had an amazing program and a fantastic tradition,” Wyatt said. “Our coaches have really been really passionate about it. That’s kind of steeped into who I am and how I plan on running the program.”
For Wyatt, it has proven to be a difficult and a bittersweet time as she leads the team onto the court for the first time Saturday at the Indian Creek Invitational.
“I have a great support system, just because everybody knows me and they’ve been around the program and so many people are saying, ‘Hey, I’m here and willing to help,’” Wyatt said. “(Miller) was phenomenal in everything that she did. She never looked for glory. … It’s been hard to step into this role without her here to groom me. She did so much behind the scenes that not many people know about.”
Before she could ever begin to instill her own philosophies and her vision for the team, Wyatt had to contend with the grief of the players, the community and herself.
“I have a lot of support,” she said. “Quite a few coaches at Alexandria have been there for me. I can call them anytime, and they’re willing to help. I’m more trying to put that behind me and be the leader that these girls need.”
“We’re going to play for D of course,” senior Taylor Stinefield said. “It’s been very emotional for sure. The girls are upset. We have some girls who don’t want to be at practice because it’s upsetting.”
“They’ve been leaning on each other a lot. It’s really nice to have the team -- everybody is going through the same thing,” Wyatt said. “I think the first game is going to be really hard for the them, the first match, just because Deanna is not going to be there. It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster for them.”
Stinefield is one of a number of talented returning players that have optimism high for the upcoming season. Kendall Parker, Olivia Hall, Carlie Remington, Ashlynn Duckworth and Addy Warren and Stinefield provide a solid core for Wyatt as the Tigers look to defend their Central Indiana Conference championship.
“With having so much experience on the court — six seniors coming in and our juniors that are out there -- honestly, it’s making my job easy,” she said. “They’ve all been around the game so much, they just know what to do out there. I’m just focusing on the little things, trying to tweak what I can to perfect their swings and their passing.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my team out on the court and seeing what they can do.”
As the season progresses, Miller will never be far from the minds of the players and coaches. A tradition of fun practice games, known as ‘D Days’, will continue in honor of Miller, and Alexandria will hold a special pregame ceremony in her honor Sept. 15 prior to a home match with Tipton.
While full closure may never come, Wyatt hopes that evening will be the next step in that direction.
“We are focusing on volleyball right now, and I think the girls are taking the right steps toward that closure,” Wyatt said. “That Tipton game is going to open up a whole range of emotions for all of them, but it might be good closure for them and good closure for the community.
“We’re doing our best to continue honoring her tradition. Just play volleyball.”
