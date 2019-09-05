PENDLETON — For two plays, Pendleton Heights had the lead over Class 4A No. 1 Yorktown. A big block from senior Aubrey Helpling gave the Arabians a 1-0 lead to kick off Game 3. Two plays later, a kill from senior Gracie King broke an early tie at 2-1.
However, the Tigers did not let a clean sweep slide away and finished off the Arabians for the 3-0 win (25-14, 25-13, 25-12). The Thursday night win was Yorktown’s 11th straight, all by sweep. The Tigers have not lost a game this season.
“Yorktown is a phenomenal ball-control defensive program, but I thought we came out and competed in the first two-and-a-half sets,” Arabians head coach Blair Barksdale said. “I think we fell off a little bit in the last five to 10 points, but I saw some things tonight that we’re working on as a team out of specific players. We’re going to grow from this come October.”
Kills didn’t come easy for the Arabians as Yorktown stayed consistent on defense and struck hard on offense. While both teams remained pretty close on offense, it was the Tigers ability to keep the ball in the air that made the difference.
“Ball control and defense are the two things that win championships,” Barksdale said. “They’re just a powerhouse ball control, defensive program and always have been. That just means you have to stay patient, consistent and offensively to keep working and battling. You got to make them make the mistakes, and tonight they made us make those mistakes.”
The Tigers were off and running from Set 1, outscoring the Arabians 6-1 by the seventh point. Both teams went back and forth around the midpoint of Game 1 to pull Pendleton Heights within seven. In that stretch, Yorktown senior Courtney Watkins and Pendleton sophomore Avery Ross picked up a combined four kills. However, Watkins got the last laugh, picking up two straight kills for the Game 1 win, 25-14.
The second set saw the Arabians tighten up the Yorktown lead. A block by Ross tied the game for the first time. However, it was Watkins again that gave Yorktown the lead and a path to another set win, 25-13. Game 2 was close, but two four-point runs by the Tigers proved to be too much.
Game 3 saw the Arabians come out with some fire. A block and a kill from Pendleton Heights in the first three plays swung the momentum. However, a service error and an out of bounds shot put Yorktown back in the diver’s seat. Yorktown junior Jaylynn Dunsmore was big for the Tigers in Game 3, picking up six kills.
“We were passing the ball a lot more in that third set,” Barksdale said. “When we do that, we can get our system going and spread the offense out a little bit. When that started to deteriorate, that’s when we saw them take off and finish strong in that third set. They went on a run, and we just can’t let them do that.”
In the loss, senior Gracie King led the team in assists with 11, Ross and senior Ally Hall tied for digs with nine and Ross led in kills with eight. Barksdale said the team is looking to work on its ball control and defense before the North Central Invitational this weekend.
“We need to work on that control, our connection with our middle and putting the ball into score when playing a big defensive team,” Barksdale said. “We need to find different ways to score and continue to work on that blocking and defense. We need to work on that so we’re ready by October to go head to head with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.