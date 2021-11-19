ANDERSON – Anderson Prep girls basketball coach Josh Fathauer spent a lot of the preseason introducing his players to varsity basketball.
That’s because a roster of 11 players includes six freshmen.
But it’s a welcome change from last season, when the Jets went winless and played much of the season with only five players on the roster.
“Last year was a rough season,” Fathauer said. “It came down to we lost a lot of seniors from the year before.”
Helping those freshmen get acclimated are four players who saw a lot of court time last year. Junior Kanyla Wills played some JV two years ago, but last year she was the varsity point guard and played virtually every minute of every game. Her classmate, Daphne Runge, moved to APA last year and brings quickness to the team.
“Being so young, it’s a lot of freshmen playing against seniors in a lot of games,” Fathauer said. “That’s one thing the other girls are helping with.”
The sophomores are Julia Smith and Aliyah Stokes. Smith was the team’s leading rebounder last season. Diamond Brow is also a sophomore.
A couple of the freshmen Fathauer is counting on for key contributions are Alivia Peoples and Kaylynn Orr. Both will give the inside game a boost and complement the guard play of the upperclassmen. Peoples is the team’s tallest player at 6-foot.
“Peoples, she’s one of our post players,” Fathauer said. “She can come out and dribble, and she also has good post moves. She’s our go-to on the inside.
“Orr gets a lot of rebounds. She’s a very good screener, and she wows me a lot with what a good finisher she is. And she’s our best free-throw shooter.”
Other freshmen are guards Mackenzie Armstrong, Jazmine Runge and Olivia Drechsler and forward Kierra Delaney.
“With them being mostly eighth-graders just a year ago, we’re trying to build chemistry and teamwork,” Fathauer said. “Intensity and hustle, the other stuff will come around.”
The Jets were 0-17 last year, Fathauer’s first as head coach. The prior year they went 13-10.
And while this season started with three losses, APA got its first win of the season Nov. 12, upending Cambridge City Lincoln 47-39. That flipped a 55-11 loss to the Eagles a year ago.
People scored 19 points in the victory. Wills added 11 and Orr nine.
