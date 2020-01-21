DALEVILLE — For a young, developing team, a simple dose of confidence can be the greatest elixir for overcoming struggles on the court.
And for a group like the Madison-Grant girls basketball team that has not had an overabundance of victories on the court, a little success and a lot of confidence from their coach has them possibly pointed in the right direction at the right time.
Sophomore Azmae Turner led all players with 17 points and eight rebounds and senior McKenna Lugar scored four of her 10 points in the closing moments as M-G finished on a 15-5 run to close out Daleville 45-39 Tuesday night.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for M-G (5-14) and, despite having won just 10 games the last two seasons, looked very much like I team that knew how to finish off a road victory in the closing minutes of play.
“One thing we’ve done a good job of is (finish),” M-G coach Brandon Bradley said. “We were able to do that earlier in the year against Elwood and APA, where we took care of the ball for a minute or two at a time at the end and kill some clock. I think that will just get better as (players) mature.”
The Argylls would not have been in that position to finish off a victory had it not been for several solid offensive performances and one lock-down defensive effort.
And aside from Lugar, the bulk of the damage was done by freshmen and sophomores.
Without stuffing the stat sheet, the most outstanding player of the game may have been sophomore Chelsea Bowland. She did score four points — all in the fourth quarter — but her biggest contribution was shutting down Heather Pautler, Daleville’s leading scorer at over 17 points per game.
“She does that most nights,” Bradley said. “She did it at the very beginning of the season to start...She’s done it consistently every night. We play man (defense), but we tell her she’s on an island (with) whoever she’s guarding.”
Pautler would finish with one point on a third quarter free throw and was 0-fpr-5 on field goal attempts.
Despite Pautler’s struggles, the Broncos stayed close largely thanks to senior Ashlyn Craig’s 15 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and sophomore Audrey Voss, who scored 10. Daleville (7-12) carried a one-point lead into the fourth quarter at 31-30.
Craig opened the fourth quarter with the second of her threes and Daleville had a 34-30 lead.
But Turner buried a 15-foot wing jumper before Bowland hit a pair of charity tosses to tie the game and begin the game-closing run.
Voss briefly returned the lead to the Broncos with a strong drive, but freshman point guard Daya Greene answered with an elbow jumper to tie the game.
On the ensuing possession, it was Greene who found Turner for the layup that put the Argylls up for good. Greene’s ninth assist of made it a two-possession game when she found Lugar for an open layup and a 44-39 lead with under a minute to go.
Bradley said the turning point for Greene, who is filling such an important position as a freshman, came after she struggled at the Grant 4 tournament earlier in the season.
Greene, who finished with five points, five rebounds and three steals in addition to the nine assists, agreed.
“He said he trusted me and he wouldn’t put us out there if he didn’t believe in us,” Greene, who was also celebrating a birthday Tuesday, said. “He had trust in me, and that helped me to understand that I’m good, and I’m out there proving a point for him.”
Junior Zoey Barnett added seven points and nine rebounds for M-G, while Emi Isom scored seven for the Broncos.
M-G controlled the junior varsity contest from the outset for a 37-5 win. Junior Sarah Duncan and freshman Lillie Nelson led the Argylls with eight points each.
