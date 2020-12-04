LAPEL — One of Jimmie Howell’s youngest teams in his 40 years as a head coach made its season debut Friday, a week behind schedule.
A brand-new Lapel starting lineup, which took a 71-51 beating from Cardinal Ritter, has found Howell’s standards haven’t changed.
“We just didn’t play very well as a team,” Howell said. “There were an awful lot of things that we didn’t do well tonight. We just didn’t execute very well.”
After seven regulars with combined scoring average of over 50 points graduated last spring, the Bulldogs had to basically start from scratch.
Lapel was very competitive for more than a half, but the experience and quickness of the Raiders (1-2) took over, and that combined with cold shooting and turnovers on the Bulldogs’ end left them gasping.
The lead changed hands 10 times in the opening 12 minutes, with Lapel getting a drive and score by reserve Jake Paska at the end of the first quarter to put it ahead 16-15.
Lapel shot 7-of-13 in the opening period, but the missiles were missing their mark after that, and the Bulldogs went 11-of-38 (29%) the rest of the way. However, quite a few were tough misses, going in-and-out.
A 3-pointer by another sub, Chase Landis, was the first make in five tries in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs were in front again, 21-20.
Ritter went on a 7-0 run and led by six, and clung to a 31-27 lead at halftime. Lapel was within 35-32 after a Griffin Craig trey less than two minutes into the second half.
The Raiders ripped off 15 unanswered points in three minutes, while the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything to go in and also had trouble handling the ball. Lapel finished with 20 turnovers.
“We knew (Ritter was quick) coming in, but we didn’t do well defensively, and then we got tired, and it got a lot worse,” Howell said. “We didn’t help each other out on either end of the floor.”
Ritter’s Aidan Cannon led all scorers with 15 points, and Jordan Turner added 13. The Raiders got 24 points off the bench.
For Lapel, junior guard Craig paced the way with 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Junior forward Corbin Renihan added eight points and five boards, and senior guard Camren Sullivan also scored eight. Six-foot-5 senior Caden Eicks had six points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs were to open Nov. 27 against Anderson, but that was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Howell said his program went nine days without practicing last month, further extending the process.
“We need to learn to be more team-oriented,” Howell said. “We’re not in very good shape right now.”
Another difficult test awaits Lapel next Friday, with Class 2A 17th-ranked Wapahani due to visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.