LAPEL — Among the many area teams still hopeful to have a season to play this spring is Lapel softball, defending sectional champions for the first time in 10 years. They are one group that has no seniors concerned their final season of high school play could be canceled due to COVID-19.
But with a highly talented core of underclass talent, a cancellation would bring its own type of heartbreak.
Last year’s title could have been just the beginning.
“We’ve got a good young core. We lost the four seniors, and we have six incoming freshmen,” coach Scott Rich said. “With the group we had last year … it’s kind of hard to tell what we could do.”
Four seniors graduated from last year’s 16-10 team, including a pair of .400 hitters in center fielder Kylie Rich (.454) and third baseman Addie Bailey (.432), workhorse pitcher Chloe Bousman (122 innings) and catcher Danielle Fox. Coach Rich believes he has the players to fill the gaping defensive holes left by his daughter and Bailey.
While Bousman was not a dominant pitcher, she battled and kept her team in the game, and her role will be taken up by junior Avery Bailey, who was 7-0 with a 1.88 ERA last year in 41 innings.
She will be joined at pitcher by freshman Jordan Tracy.
“Neither one of those girls are going to overpower anybody,” Rich said. “We don’t have that dominant, overpowering pitcher, so changing speeds, hitting spots is what we’ve been talking about all preseason and making sure they put the ball where we ask them to put it.”
Offensively, there should be plenty of run support for the pitchers.
Shortstop Lily Daniels leads a strong junior class and is coming off a .372 sophomore campaign that included seven home runs and 29 RBI. Chloe Tucker (.242) is solid at second base and, when not pitching, Avery Bailey (.259) will play an outfield position.
Another member of that class is outfielder Madi Carpenter (.200). A volleyball player and gymnast as well, last year’s left fielder is a leading candidate to slide over to the center field spot.
“I don’t think she’s played as much softball as some of the other girls, but she’s just as mentally tough as they come,” Rich said.
The Bulldogs will be aided by the return to health of junior Hayley Granger, who hit .194 last season but was never completely healthy after hitting .429 as a freshman.
“I’m looking for some good things from her, too,” Rich said. “She’s got a good solid bat and can play some outfield for us. She would have played a lot more for us last year, but she’s got that knee under control, and she’s moving great and says she’s feeling good.”
With a game-winning home run in sectional and a game-tying grand slam in regional, first baseman Ashlynn Allman proved as a freshman no moment was too big for her. She hit .388 last year with seven homers, and Rich said the sky is the limit for Allman.
“She’d be one I could see, even as a sophomore, stepping up to be a leader,” he said. “She’s got that potential. She’s athletic as can be and could even track a ball in the outfield if you needed her to. ... I really look for her offense to be a source for the big numbers we get this year.”
Fellow sophomores Taylor Williams (.300) and Makayla Smethers (.188) are projected breakout type players at catcher and possibly, third base, respectively.
With other area powers like Alexandria, Elwood and Frankton in the same bracket, Sectional 40 is a stacked field. But Rich believes his team measures up against that competition just fine.
“I’m just dumb enough or arrogant enough, but I’ll put my girls up against any of them,” he said. “The pitching, and it always is, is key to softball or baseball. Offensively, we’re as good as any team out there and defensively, I think we’re as good as any team out there.”
