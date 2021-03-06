WEST LAFAYETTE -- Youth was served in the latest instalment of the Purdue-Indiana rivalry.
A pair of freshmen carried No. 23 Purdue to its ninth straight win in the series, as 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey scored 20 points and slashing 6-4 guard Jaden Ivey added 17 points, lifting the Boilermakers over the Hoosiers 67-58 on Saturday at Mackey Arena.
IU had no answers for Edey, who scored eight of Purdue’s final 20 points, including a putback basket with 57 seconds left that extended Purdue’s lead to 61-52 and ended any remaining Indiana comeback hopes.
“I was getting good position down low, like always,” Edey said. “When I get good position, it leads to good things.”
Overall, Purdue’s freshmen outscored Indiana’s freshmen 45-6, a big factor in the outcome. Indiana effectively bottled up Purdue junior center and leading scorer Trevion Williams, holding him to six points while forcing him into five turnovers. But Edey and Ivey picked up the slack, while junior guard Sasha Stefanovic had eight points and six assists.
“With these past few games, (the freshman) have really stepped it up,” Stefanovic said. “I think you see how talented each one is and what they can give. One night somebody may not be scoring, getting 20 or whatever. It is a game, but they are making impacts in different ways.”
Purdue (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) won its fifth straight and locked up a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament while reeling Indiana (12-14, 7-12) dropped its fifth straight. The Hoosiers haven’t beaten Purdue since Feb. 20, 2016, and haven’t won in Mackey Arena since Jan. 30, 2013.
Indiana coach Archie Miller dropped to 0-9 against Purdue in his four seasons.
“Those guys made timely plays,” Miller said. “The freshman, Zach Edey, is hard to deal with his size, but they played well. Timely plays, played hard, they are a good team. Our guys played extremely hard.”
Al Durham led Indiana with 14 points, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jerome Hunter adding 12 points apiece. Junior point guard Rob Phinisee had a strong floor game for IU with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Purdue fell behind 7-0 early, turning the ball over four times in the first five minutes, but regrouped to take a 29-20 lead into halftime, limiting Indiana to just 29.6% shooting in the second half. Indiana cut Purdue’s lead to 35-31 early in the second half on a 3-pointer from freshman Trey Galloway and 47-42 on a pair of free throws from freshman Jordan Geromino. But Purdue responded by going inside to Edey, who has averaged 20.5 points over his last two games. Ivey also came through with a big pull-up 15 footer to extend Purdue’s lead back to 10 points, 57-47, with 3:01 remaining.
“Offensively, we struggled early, but we didn’t back down,” Ivey said. “That was the call of the game. We just had to keep fighting. For me, it was just trying to get into a rhythm, offensively as well as defensively.”
Edey went 8-of-10 from the floor, while Ivey was 6-for-9, consistently finishing on drives to both sides of the basket.
“Jaden really gives us a pop, obviously, scoring the basketball, offensively,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Zach gives us a good low-post threat, and causes a lot of problems ... I’m just excited about them. They are guys that have been productive, and they keep working and trying to get better.”
Defensviely, Purdue bottled up Jackson-Davis, who made just four of nine shot attempts and grabbed just five rebounds.
“We just wanted to limit his post touches to the best of our ability and just try to knock him out instead of just playing three quarters all the time,” Painter said. “He’s a good player. We have a lot of respect for him. Just tried to make it as hard as we could. But the fact he takes the fourth most shots on his team today, we would take that going into the game.”
Purdue will get some extra rest before opening Big Ten Tournament play Friday as the fourth seed.
“For the youngest team in the league, I think that’s something to build off of,” Painter said. “That’s what we want to be able to do, to build off of that and play good in the Big Ten Tournament and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”
