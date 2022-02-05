FORTVILLE — The Anderson girls basketball team stayed close early, surged late, but could not overcome a lengthy dry spell in the middle of the game as the Indians fell 51-32 to Mount Vernon in the Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinals Saturday evening.
The Indians finished at 9-15 in something of a rebuilding season with a young roster. Only two seniors — Koral Wheeler and Gracie Hallgarth — played Saturday for Anderson, and head coach Shannon Cleckley said despite the youth movement this season at the Tipi, the older girls stayed locked in.
“They showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight, even at the beginning of the year when we knew we were up against the wall,” Cleckley said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors to guide us through those wavy waters. I’m going to miss them, but I’m looking forward to some of the young kids we have coming back.”
The shooting of one of those youngsters kept the Indians in the fight, even on the home court for Mount Vernon (16-8).
Jacelyn Starks led Anderson with 15 points and scored 10 in the first half on 3-of-3 3-point shooting. Her first put the Indians on top 3-0, her second tied the game at 6-6 and her third pulled the Indians within 10-9 early in the second quarter to open an 8-2 run and give Anderson the lead at 14-12.
But that was last advantage the Indians enjoyed as Ellery Minch heated up and Anderson’s offense dried up.
Minch scored 17 of her game-high 30 points during a backbreaking 23-1 run that lasted into the third quarter with the only Anderson point coming on a Starks free throw. That gave the Marauders a 35-15 lead that grew to a 24-point advantage at 41-17 on a Shay Shipley 3-point basket late in the third quarter.
While some fans began heading for the exits, there was no surrender from Anderson.
The Indians opened the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run, started by another Starks trey. Makhile McWilliams scored five straight points — including a nifty reverse layup for a 3-point play — to pull the Indians within 44-30. Anderson had two opportunities to get even closer — including an open look for Starks — but could not convert.
Still, Cleckley liked what he saw in the second half, even when things looked darkest for the team.
“At halftime I said, ‘Listen, just try to get one point at a time,’” he said. “At the end of third quarter, there was 1:59 (remaining) and there was a timeout. All I asked them to do was see if we could keep them from scoring and get a couple rebounds, and we got three during that time frame and the only points they scored was two free throws with .4 (of a second) to go. They did what we needed them to do, and that’s some good things moving forward.”
McWilliams finished with seven points and Zoe Allen added six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Indians. Wheeler scored two points with four rebounds and Hallgarth hit a 3-point basket and grabbed four rebounds in their final game for Anderson.
The Marauders will play Pendleton Heights in Tuesday’s sectional championship after the Arabians defeated New Palestine 66-46 in the second semifinal Saturday evening.
