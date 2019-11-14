MIDDLETOWN — Chances were that anytime a new Shenandoah girls basketball player would step onto the court Thursday against Union, they were going to find the net.
Twelve Raiders put tallies in the scoresheet as they blew past the Rockets, 76-20.
“I love how our younger core came in and got things done the right way,” Raiders head coach Dameon Wyatt said. “They played hard, kept the intensity up and that’s all that we ask for. They played with effort no matter what the score was.”
Shenandoah broke three players into double figures, led by junior Kathryn Perry with 20 points, all in the first half. While Perry saw little to no playing time in the second half, she said it was really fun to see the rest of the roster get involved.
“Everyone scored tonight, which is great,” Perry said. “It’s really fun to get into the game when they’re scoring to be able to cheer and mess around with our coaches.”
The underclass core, made up of freshmen Kayla Muterspaugh and Zoe Morris and sophomores Holly Shepherd, Cori Allen and Hannah Zody, combined for 28 points. Muterspaugh finished with 13 points.
“When it’s like this, it’s a great opportunity for kids to get experience,” Wyatt said. “You never know down the road where you put them in for the first time and they have no clue what they’re supposed to do. That experience alone will help us down the road.”
Alongside the offensive explosion, the Raiders had a strong defensive showing, forcing 35 Union turnovers and collecting 30 rebounds. Junior Erikka Hill played a major role in the turnover game, collecting 12 points along the way.
“They’re our 1-2 punch, 1-1 punch or whatever you want to call them,” Wyatt said of Perry and Hill. “We know what we’re going to get out of them. It’s all about who’s going to step up outside of them, and we’re still trying to figure out who that’s going to be.”
As Shenandoah moves to 2-0 -- the fifth area team to reach the mark -- it faces a bigger challenge in Blue River Valley in Mount Summit on Nov. 22. The Vikings are also 2-0, running though Centerville, 76-13, on Tuesday. Facing a similar offense, the team believes defense is key to find success against Blue River Valley.
“Defense is what does everything for us,” Perry said. “Their offense is typically pretty good, so we’re just zoning in on that. We’ve been working on that a lot in practice and have been going up against our coaches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.