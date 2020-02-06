ANDERSON — Anderson’s young boys basketball team had heart and hustle against Richmond on Thursday night, as well as the lead in the second half.
The Indians’ three sophomores, four freshmen and one junior ultimately proved no match for the taller and more experienced Red Devils, who prevailed 66-47 at the Tipi.
Though it was the ninth straight defeat for the Indians (1-18, 0-7 North Central Conference), they sized up well with the Red Devils (12-7, 4-2 NCC) for almost 2 1/2 quarters, before the visitors took control.
“I think we did a good job in the first half standing up to Richmond, coming out and meeting their intensity,” Anderson assistant and acting head coach Jamares McCloud said. “We just got caught up not being in help-side (defense), and that led them to their run in the second half.”
McCloud was filling in for Mike Elliott, who missed the game because of personal reasons.
The Indians matched Richmond’s quickness early and created several steals that led to baskets.
A layup by sophomore Dayveon Turner, off a theft by junior James Glazebrooks, near the end of the first quarter tied the score at 11. Richmond had lead the whole time before that play.
The lead changed hands five times in the second period, and the Indians had their biggest lead at 20-17, when Turner stripped the ball from a Red Devil and laid it in at the 1:43 mark.
Richmond led 23-22 at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half, but the Indians responded with a 3-pointer by Kedric Anderson, a Glazebrooks banker and a Turner hoop off an Anderson blocked shot. It was 29-27 Anderson with 2 ½ minutes gone.
The game then swung toward the Devils, quickly and decisively, and the Indians couldn’t answer.
A three-point play by 6-foot-8 Cleevas Craig began a 9-0 run, and Richmond extended the lead to 45-33 after three quarters. The Devils outscored Anderson 21-14 in the final period.
Craig had 21 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs, and Tylan Harris added 15 points, all on 3s.
Turner scored 19, many in transition, and Anderson got 11, including three triples, as well as eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
The Indians shot 18-of-52 (34.6 percent) and were 5-for-18 from 3 range and 6-of-11 from the foul line.
“What we’re going to lock in on the rest of the way is, we’re going to learn how to execute when things get tough,” McCloud said. “We’re going to do a lot of things in practice situations, such as when we’re down and we have to fight back because that’s how we’re going to win our next game.”
Anderson won the junior varsity game 37-36, with Darius King’s 10 points leading the Indians.
The Indians host Fishers on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.