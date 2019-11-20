FRANKTON -- Frankton boys’ basketball will have the challenge of having its youngest team in years as seven seniors departed after last season.
As a result, Frankton will look to fill the void of experienced players that graduated last spring. This adjustment needs to be made early in hopes to kicking the season off on a good note.
“This is probably one of the younger teams we have had,” head coach Brent Brobston said. “It is a different year for us because we lost quite a few players. The experience is going to be the biggest thing we face early.”
Although Frankton went from having eight seniors a year ago to just one now, the game plan won’t be changing, and the Eagles will have to trust the process.
“I feel like we have a good system in place,” Brobston said. “Not a lot will change, but we don’t have the experience that we have had. That is a situation that we are going to face early in the season.”
The only senior on this Frankton squad is Ethan Bates. Bates is a multi-sport athlete that is now the biggest leader for the Eagles. It will be very important for Bates to step up and lead this young team early on.
“It is different (to be the only senior),” Bates said. “I have to be in more of a leadership role. I definitely have to be in a bigger spot this year, but I am learning as I go.”
Bates’ role will clearly be larger than before, but Brobston is confident he is the man for the job.
“Some of these kids haven’t played in certain situations, and Bates has been through that,” Brobston said. “We have to prepare very well in the first few weeks.”
One athlete Brobston is looking to step up is his son, junior Ayden Brobston. This will be his first year starting on varsity, and he is making it a priority to keep up on communication and get the season going the right way.
“I played JV all of last year, so to get in the starting lineup this year, I just can’t wait,” Ayden Brobston said. “There’s a bunch of new players coming in, and they don’t know how to talk yet. We just need them to communicate a little more in practice.”
The Eagles are coming off eight straight winning seasons, including a 25-4 record and a regional championship last season. This group of first-time varsity athletes will have a strong Frankton basketball reputation to uphold.
Frankton will kick off the season on the road Nov. 27 against Taylor.
