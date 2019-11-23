ELWOOD — There were no state- or semistate-ranked area wrestlers in Saturday’s season-opening Rex Leavitt Invite, unlike in recent years, but there were plenty of athletes with promise.
Alexandria placed fourth out of 10 squads and the Tigers, along with Frankton, picked up three wins in five dual matches.
Lapel went 2-3 and Elwood 1-4, both with rosters full of young wrestlers.
The Tigers had three wrestlers win all their matches, senior 152-pounder Xavier Fye and sophomore Logan Flowers both scored four falls, and sophomore Max Nasleroad (138) had three pins as well as a technical fall.
“I thought they wrestled well today,” Alexandria coach Scott Rowland said. “We have a pretty good senior class, and we’re expecting a lot out of them this year, and they’re going to have to step up if we want to be successful.”
The other seniors are at the heaviest weights, Jackson Humes (220, who went 4-1) and Daniel Snyder (280, 3-2).
Alexandria started with wins over South Dearborn (39-36) and Frankton (47-27), then fell 45-34 to Delta and beat Tri 61-12. McCutcheon defeated the Tigers 47-27 in the third-place match.
Frankton got 5-0 days from senior Julian Martinez (195) and junior Kelby LaPierre (132 and 138). Senior Clayton Slayton was 4-1 at 120 and Caleb Gardner, another senior, was also 4-1 (182).
The Eagles rebounded from an 0-2 start (45-33 against Delta and the defeat to Alexandria) and went on to overpower Tri 72-15 and Lapel 76-6.
Frankton pulled out a 40-39 win over South Dearborn when Seth Lawson scored a major decision at 138 and 145-pounder Braydon Slayton pinned his opponent in the final match of the dual.
“I thought we came out and competed very well against Delta, although we did lose that dual, but I thought we wrestled really, really flat and stagnant against Alexandria,” Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said. “To close out against Lapel, our sister school, was a good way to end the day.”
Lapel saw senior 285-pounder Teague Scherer go 4-1, with all wins by fall. Kyle Shelton (113) and Hunter Morris (220) captured three apiece.
The Bulldogs topped Elwood 53-24 and Union County 39-22 but struggled in their first match (59-12 to Greenfield-Central) and at the end, in which they also lost big to McCutcheon 69-8.
“We’re missing some varsity guys today, and I thought the kids that wrestled wrestled hard,” Lapel coach Jake Stilwell said. “We just made a lot of mistakes that we’ll take care of when we progress during the season, and those things will take care of themselves.”
Host Elwood, without graduated state qualifiers Kyle Cornwell and Jalen Morgan, went with an active lineup of only nine. Many of the Panthers are freshmen or sophomores and have never wrestled.
“Everything’s new to them, and it’s a little bit different than what I’m accustomed to,” said first-year head coach Matt Craver. “We’re bringing back three, so that ratio didn’t work out for us.”
The Panthers’ win was 42-30 over Union County, and their other defeats were to McCutcheon (66-12), G-C (66-15) and South Dearborn (58-18). Junior Chase Lovell scored five pins at 195.
