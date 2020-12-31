Spurred by national events, Madison County residents sought justice

Just as social justice exploded into a large focal point nationally in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, the incident opened wounds for residents of Madison County, with its long history as a Ku Klux Klan stronghold and sundown towns, leading them to dialogue and action.
In an effort to level the playing field, local activists engaged in protests, confronted the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees about its proposed administrative hires and pushed more forcefully for development on Anderson’s west side.
Kim Townsend, chair of Anderson’s Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup, said several issues were simmering locally, and the George Floyd incident, the COVID-19 pandemic and technology drove Madison County residents to action.
“I think it was wanting to be a part of something larger that was happening globally,” she said. “It became a movement again instead of just something we hear about on the news and we just move on with our lives.”
The nationwide protests, for instance, inspired the founding of the Anderson-based social justice organization, It’s Up There, which took its message on the road to other communities in Madison County. Made up largely of young adult residents, It’s Up There was confronted in Alexandria by counterprotesters carrying Confederate flags, much to the apparent surprise and dismay of residents watching events unfold on social media.
Just as the U.S. was awakened by video images to the plight of Black Americans during the civil rights movement, residents of Anderson and Madison County have become aware to the current conditions because of an increasing availability of videos through cellphone technology, Townsend said. Not only that, the pandemic left people isolated at home where they turned to the internet for information and entertainment and found videos of current race relations events.
“It’s been a shock to be able to see this stuff in real time," she said. "All these situations that play out in the newspaper, and you can’t capture everything in the newspaper, has really opened people’s eyes.”
The increased use of Facebook Live and the Zoom conferencing platform also has raised the accessibility and attendance at public meetings, allowing voters and taxpayers to see what decisions are being made and how, Townsend said. Coupled with social media, she said, members of the community have stepped up to voice their feelings about decisions made by public officials, often reversing them.
“I think just realizing the demographics of the school system just kind of played into that,” she said. “It sparked a lot of online debate and frustration.”
Anderson Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes has spent the better part of 2020 trying to get her hands on city contracts and budgets to determine whether there is a fair distribution of wealth for Black contractors and to advocate for projects on the west side of the city. Even though she votes on their salaries, Crumes said she has been able to get very little information from redevelopment officials, almost all of whom are appointed rather than elected.
“You have to look at the tax base and see how much money is coming in versus what is coming out. Transparency is the key, and that’s what we have very little of around here. You have to see who is benefiting,” she said. “All that information is not readily available. It should be posted on the city’s website.”
But her efforts at transparency are just a down payment. As the new year rolls around, Crumes said she is preparing to redouble her efforts.
“I’m not taking no steps backwards. I plan on taking a few steps forward,” she said.