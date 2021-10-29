Missing woman found at bank
LEBANON — A Lebanon woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued just after midnight Wednesday walked into her bank this morning, dressed in all black and a face mask, police said.
Sandra Breedlove, 80, left The Waters of Lebanon nursing facility on Perry Worth Road through a window Wednesday night and walked to the home of a friend in Lebanon, where she spent the night, Lebanon Police Sgt. Ryan Williamson said.
“She got up this morning, needed some money and went to the bank,” Williamson said. “The bank staff recognized her from the Silver Alert and called police.”
County taking grant amid suspicions
SOUTH BEND — Northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County will accept a $3 million federal grant for health programs in minority communities even though some officials wanted to reject it over suspicions of facing more federal COVID-19 restrictions.
The Democratic-led County Council voted 7-1 Wednesday in favor of the grant program, overriding a vote by the all-Republican county commissioners last week to veto it.
The decision for the county that includes South Bend comes after officials in neighboring Elkhart County decided in September to turn down the same Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program amid vocal opposition from residents tying it to a litany of COVID-19 complaints.
St. Joseph County’s health department plans to use the three-year grant to hire eight new community health employees for outreach work among minority communities, the South Bend Tribune reported. Their work will include blood pressure and lead-poisoning screenings, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
Ex-officer indicted for excessive force
HAMMOND — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Gary police officer for allegedly using excessive force against a man he had handcuffed and placed under arrest during a traffic stop.
Terry Peck, 46, is accused of deprivation of rights under color of law — a federal crime with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
He allegedly slammed Rasaan Hamilton’s face into the side of a patrol car during a 2019 arrest with enough force to knock out several of handcuffed Gary man’s teeth, records show.
Motorcycle club crimes indicted
HAMMOND — A federal grand jury has indicted 16 men mostly from Northwest Indiana on charges they committed murder, robbery and drug dealing for Gary’s Sin City Deciples motorcycle club.
The 57-page indictment announced Wednesday alleges Sin City members and associates have operated a racketeering conspiracy since 2009 to traffic drugs and illegal firearms and terrorize rival motorcycle organizations.
Their crimes include an alleged murder-for-hire, trafficking of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and extorting money from car and motorcycle club members in northern Indiana, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Associated Press and CNHI
