Miami County’s COVID status in red
PERU — Miami County on Wednesday jumped to red status after reporting one new COVID-19 death and a more than 15% seven-day positivity rate.
In the last month, the county has seen 12 COVID deaths and 879 positive cases, according to data on the state’s COVID dashboard. Thirty-four new cases were reported Wednesday.
In total, 24 counties are now in the red, which is the state’s highest COVID advisory level.
Miami County’s jump to red status comes after commissioners voted down a mask requirement earlier this month that had been recommended by the health board.
The seven-day average of people getting vaccinated in the county sat at 45 on Wednesday, according to the state.
Firms seek to revive plans for new casinoTERRE HAUTE — Two companies that already operate casinos in Indiana are among four that have applied for the license to open up a new casino in Terre Haute.
Those applications were submitted by Wednesday’s deadline to the Indiana Gaming Commission for the Terre Haute project that has stalled amid an investigation into criminal and financial misconduct allegations against top executives in the ownership group which first sought the license in 2019.
Details about the applications weren’t released.
Mom: School cut hair without OK
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is upset with an Indiana school after a staff member gave a haircut to her son who is autistic.
Jonathan Battle-Hayum, known as JJ, is a senior at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. He said a teacher promised to make him look “fresh” this week with a haircut and clothes from the lost and found.
JJ had hoped to get his hair braided with his first paycheck from a Walmart job. Battle said she didn’t give anyone at the school permission to cut her son’s hair.
“We’re Hebrew Israelite. You’re not supposed to cut his hair,” Battle told the Indianapolis Star.
3 charged in migrant
worker conspiracy
TAMPA, Fla. — Three people have been indicted in a multi-state conspiracy involving the forced labor of Mexican agricultural immigrants, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
A federal grand jury in Tampa formally charged Bladimir Moreno, Christina Gamez and Guadalupe Mendes Mendoza under a six-count indictment last week.
Los Villatoros Harvesting subjected Mexican agricultural workers employed in Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia and North Carolina to forced labor, investigators said. Moreno and Gamez operated Los Villatoros Harvesting as a criminal scheme, prosecutors said. They’re accused of forcing workers to complete hundreds of hours of physically demanding agricultural labor through coercive means, such as imposing debts, confiscating passports, poor living conditions, verbal abuse and isolation, as well as threatening workers with arrest, deportation and physical harm.
Staff and wire reports
