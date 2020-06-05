ANDERSON — Local K-12 superintendents are hesitant to assess guidelines released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education to reopen schools safely this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines outlined in the 38-page Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools document include diligent screening of students and staff for illness, the creation of individual health plans and maintaining social distancing. The plan also includes guidance for special education and extra0curricular and co-curricular re-entry.
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Joe Cronk told The Herald Bulletin he needed to process the guidelines and wasn’t ready to comment on their possible effectiveness. However, he said something totally different in an email to staff.
“To say this document is a disappointment is an understatement,” he wrote. “I had hoped for some clear rules, but instead this document is just a set of things we can do. There is not much hard guidance.”
The guidelines make Indiana one of the first in the nation to release a plan to return students, who have been at home since spring break about mid-March, to the classroom.
The health protocols ate based on guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 19.
“This is a fluid document as there are few certainties in this uncertain time,” Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, tweeted Friday morning.
Based on the state’s guidance, school districts will be allowed to reopen their buildings starting July 1. All schools were ordered closed through an emergency ordered issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus,
However, even as schools reopen, officials will be charged with constantly monitoring and evaluating for COVID-19 outbreaks in an effort to maintain a healthy environment, according to the document.
“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff, and communities is priority one,” McCormick said in a prepared statement. “Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner.”
Cronk said he plans to participate in the IDOE’s webinar Tuesday to learn more about the plan. In addition, he said in the staff email, he plans to meet with officials at the Madison County Health Department and with other superintendents in the county to learn what they think about the guidelines.
ACS and the Anderson Federation of Teachers already have been working together on a plan to re-open schools safely. so far, Cronk said in the staff email, the options appear to be operate a virtual school, which will have to happen to accommodate students whose parents won’t allow them to come to school; run a hybrid model in which not all kids come each day physically or open as normal and follow enhanced safety protocols for as long as possible until the expected fall wave of COVID-19 arrives.
Cronk’s sentiments about processing the guidelines were echoed by several superintendents, including Joe Buckat South Madison Community Schools.
“After processing the information, we will formulate reopening plans, and develop operational guidelines for each of our buildings,” he said.
Like the other superintendents, Shenandoah Schools Corp.’s Superintendent Ron Green said he’s interested in learning more about implementing safety protocols.
“I believe the guidance is a good beginning in order to prepare and finalize our local plans for student and staff re-entry and dealing with COVID-19 related situations should they arise,” he said.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said she has been watching the reopening of schools in other countries.
“I think I feel like everyone else, there’s simply a lot of unknowns and lots of variables to plan around,” she said. “We’ve also been reviewing various state re-entry plans to help inform our planning process.”
