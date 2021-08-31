The following statement was read by Rebecca Sperry during Tuesday's court hearing for James D. Foutch's probation violation. Foutch was a former police officer for the Edgewood Police Department.
"Six years ago in this courtroom I testified to what happened on the day Mr. Foutch's negligence killed by husband and almost killed me and my unborn daughter. I also submitted a letter to the judge, expressing that one of my greatest fears was that, upon release from prison, Mr. Foutch would return to his former lifestyle and take the life of someone else. Today, August 31, 2021, we are once again in this same courtroom. Part of my greatest fear has become reality: Mr. Foutch has indeed returned to his former lifestyle, as though nothing happened on April 6, 2014. By the mercy of God, Mr. Foutch has not killed anyone else yet. But he has repeatedly shown his disregard of the law, lack of remorse over the man he killed or for the broken family left behind, no regard for society, and a complete disrespect of the judicial system. Mr. Foutch's behavior has proclaimed for quite some time now that he views himself above the law, above justice, and completely untouchable. Mr. Foutch's 'apology' at his sentencing in 2015 has proven as hollow as his empty soul.
"Prior to Mr. Foutch beginning his restitution payments, I was asked by the Prosecutor's office what I believed would be a fair monthly payment amount. Knowing that it could potentially prove stressful fitting back into society and trying to find a sustainable job, I opted to take a financial loss on my end and give Mr. Foutch grace. I asked for a minimum of $200 a month. This did not cover the full cost of monthly payments I was making towards the accident-related medical debts. However, it was more important to me that Mr. Foutch be given every opportunity to start off right as he re-entered society.
"On March 16, 2019, I was informed by my advocate that Mr. Foutch was being released from prison. I was also notified that the reason my restitution payments had stopped was because the probation officer overseeing Mr. Foutch at the time was not enforcing payments. I had no idea at that point that this was only the beginning of the problems which would occur.
"Since then, I have had to call or email my advocate multiple times every couple of months to figure out why the restitution payments are not being paid. As a grown adult man, Mr. Foutch should be fully capable of making the required payment without needing someone to babysit him. Instead, he has chosen to act like an immature adolescent who takes no responsibility for his wicked actions. He is not an asset to a society; he is a liability. He is not seeking to make amends to those he has hurt; he is tormenting them. He is not mindful of the victim or the fatherless; he is abusing them. His actions have not only stolen my husband's life and left us with a mountain of medical debt; now, Mr. Foutch would rob us further by his continued refusal to pay restitution as ordered. Every day the actions of Mr. Foutch mock our judicial system. He is wrapped deeply in his own selfish interests and believes he must give account of himself to no one.
"When this case was brought before Judge Happe just a few months ago, Mr. Foutch himself testified to working a 40 hour work week at $20 per hour. Yet he was unable to afford the $50 a week payments??? Thankfully, Judge Happe saw through Mr. Foutch's manipulation game and ordered an increase in payments. ... The judge also ordered that the restitution payments be made on time each week. I hoped at the end of that hearing that it would be the end of Mr. Foutch's oppression of my daughter and I, and his outright rebellion against the law. It was not.
"Payments and amounts continued to be sporadic at best. To add fuel to the fire, I was then notified that Mr. Foutch had violated his probation by testing positive for drugs during one of his random drug tests. I waited and waited to hear that the court would take action. Unfortunately, to my knowledge, nothing was done. Mr. Foutch continued to live his reckless, selfish life however he pleased, caring nothing about court obligations or the shattered lives he left in his wake. Instead of being able to finally move forward in our lives, our family is being forced to fight for restitution and for justice. We are made to relive the past every day once again.
"I do not understand why justice is not being upheld in this case. I do not understand why the victims are being punished while the criminal roams freely. I do not understand why this heartless man, who adds no benefit to society, is not in prison already. He is known for indulging once more in alcohol and in illegal drug use. He puts the public at a growing risk every moment he is not in prison. At this point, I would not even be surprised if he is once again driving without insurance.
"My plea today is that Mr. Foutch be punished for his deliberate violations of his probation. I do not know what action can be taken, but Mr. Foutch must be forced to face the strictest possible consequences to his wicked actions. If it means prison time, so be it. He has provided over two years worth of evidence proving that he is totally incapable of being trusted with court orders while on probation. His punishment, preferably imprisonment, should not be put off any longer. It is time that justice for the victim be upheld, and the criminal be held accountable.
"My final words are these:
"He who avenges blood remembers; he does not ignore the cry of the afflicted." (Psalm 9:12)
"I do not put my trust in this earthly justice system. I am no fool. I realize that no earthly justice system is perfect. Whatever happens on this day, while I hope justice is upheld, I "refer all wrongs to the great court-day, when all things shall be righted" (Samuel Rutherford). On that day, when nothing will be hidden, the full measure of justice will resound like thunder. In the presence of the eternal Judge, all wicked people will melt away for all eternity. Perfect justice WILL have the final say at long last. So, I pray for justice to be done this day, but ultimately, I put my trust in the hands of the eternal, holy Judge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.