Ramsey vs. Chase
Two of the NFL’s best players at their positions will face off – Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey versus Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has averaged four receptions for 64 yards in Cincinnati's losses. In the Bengals' wins its six receptions for 106 yards. You see the correlation?
Stafford vs. bright lights
So far, Rams QB Matthew Stafford has passed some tests, going from perennial “loser” to winner. His two key passes in the final minute against Tampa Bay were the most important of his career. Stafford has not played in any games of this magnitude. He is prone to making big mistakes. If he doesn’t, the Rams will win. Period.
Rams' front four vs. Bengals OL
This, on paper, looks like a mismatch. DT Aaron Donald and OLB Von Miller, in particular, are hot right now. If the Bengals, despite their alleged woes on the OL, keep Joe Burrow upright and get Joe Mixon his 75-plus yards, the Bengals win. In other words, Donald needs to have an MVP-like game. Burrow was sacked 51 times. No other QB has been sacked more than 50 times and won a Super Bowl.
McVay vs. bright lights
Rams coach Sean McVay was embarrassed by Bill Belichick three years ago. His prolific offense scored three points in the Super Bowl, tied for the fewest in the game’s history. He made no discernible adjustments that February night. This is different. He has a better offense with better high-end talent at the skill positions. If his defense does its job, it will be on McVay to get to the high 20s or low 30s.
Field goals edge to Bengals
Bengals rookie Evan McPherson is 12-for-12 on field goal attempts in this postseason. Rams kicker Matt Gay has been solid in the playoffs, going 7-for-9. A low-scoring game favors the Bengals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.