ALEXANDRIA--Alexandria took on 3A’s best team Tuesday night and came out on fire.
Muncie Burris was eventually able to squelch the flame as the Owls defeated the Tigers in four sets 22-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.
“We came out and we were really fired up and we had told them that was the only way they could beat them,” said Alexandria coach Caitlin Foster.
The Tigers scored the first two points of the match and the visitors never led. Kaitlyn Bair had five kills in that opening set and Lauren Dungan added four. Only once in that game did a team score more than two points in succession.
“After the first, in the next two we just came out flat,” said Foster. “In the end of each one we caught fire but it was too little too late.”
The Tigers’ downfall in the second came when trailing just 5-4. A tip by Mara Perry made it 6-4 and handed the serve to Ellie Halbert, a transfer from Daleville. The Owls scored the next six points, two on aces by Halbert. That made it 12-4 and the Tigers could get no closer than four the rest of the set.
The third set looked less competitive, but that’s mostly because of how it ended. Abigail Kessler’s kill made it 19-11 and Corinne Meier took the serve for the Owls. She served out the set. Perry had a tip and a kill and Meier added a pair of aces.
“Even that third set is a little deceiving,” said Foster. “We had a lot of long points but we couldn’t finish them off.”
For most of the final set, it appeared the Tigers might force a fifth. The last time they led was at 8-7 on a Dungan kill. But Burris was never ahead by more than four points.
Alexandria came within one at 19-18 on an error by the Owls. But Halbert came up with a kill and Meier served an ace and the Tigers never did get closer than two the rest of the match.
“This was good for both teams to have a match where the two teams are pretty evenly balanced,” said Foster. “It is a good measuring stick. We’ll see them again in the Plymouth tournament on Saturday.”
That is the next action for the 2-1 Tigers.
