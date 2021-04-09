ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — As the coronavirus pandemic deepened last spring and area schools moved to virtual learning to finish the academic year, Sandy Williams made a difficult decision.
Pregnant with her second child, Williams, a special education para at Alexandria-Monroe High School in Indiana chose to leave her job and become a stay-at-home mother. Although prompted in part by her increased risk of infection, a lack of day care options for her 2-year-old daughter, Saylor, was also a consideration.
“It really was hard, because one of the first thoughts that came to my mind was that some of the children called me their school mom,” Williams recalled. “Some of them just needed a hug to get through the day, so that was really hard.”
Williams’ decision is hardly unique during a recession that has affected women more drastically than men, according to a new study commissioned by the Monthly Labor Review published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The study cites data from the National Bureau of Economic Research that suggests more women will have lost jobs during the pandemic because they tend to work in industries that were hit harder by the pandemic – restaurants, hospitality, health care and education, for example.
According to the BLS, women’s participation in the workforce is at its lowest level in 30 years. An estimated 2.4 million women have left the workforce since February 2020, compared to 1.8 million men. Included in that number are 1.6 million mothers of children under the age of 18.
“We’re really concerned about the damage this has done to the careers of women, and how devastating it is that so many women are out of the labor force, particularly how this has impacted the careers of women of color, who have been extremely hard by the pandemic,” said Charmaine Davis, regional administrator at the Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The pandemic has highlighted the realities that our economy is both dependent on the labor of women and yet simultaneously undervalues the labor of women.”
Mass closures of day care and early-childhood centers have also challenged women attempting to juggle work with their children’s education. Although a precise count of closures was not possible, the BLS found that 166,800 fewer people were working in child care in December 2020 than a year earlier.
In Indiana, officials say the issue of child care looms large for many working mothers who lament the choice, in some cases, of working to pay bills or stay home with their children.
“That should never be a choice,” said Jackie Washington, a financial coach with the United Way of Madison County. “I should never have to decide if I’m going to send my child to school during a pandemic so I can go to work. That shouldn’t be an option.”
For Davis, vanishing day care options represent one of “the holes in our nation’s safety net” that were exposed by the pandemic. She said the Women’s Bureau of the BLS is working on a grant program to encourage women to enter apprenticeships and other nontraditional occupations as a way of working toward pay equity.
Such opportunities, she said, would naturally help bridge the gap and help women find affordable child care options.
Williams, in addition to her newfound time with her children, keeps busy by waitressing at The Curve restaurant in Alexandria two days a week. She also runs a business from home specializing in handmade jewelry and other keepsakes. Although her life has taken a different path than she would have anticipated a year ago, she’d make the same decision again.
“I was able to witness my 2-year-old learning how to walk last year,” she said. “Those are moments that I would not have been able to experience for sure. Truly, being able to stay at home with my kids is a blessing. It’s a challenge, but it’s also rewarding.”
